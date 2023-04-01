State law boldly directs renewable energy to generate 70% of our electricity by 2030. To achieve this mandate, our legislators hired outside experts to conduct a feasibility study of the energy potential of offshore turbines on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, a.k.a. “Great Lakes Wind” (GLW). The GLW study was released in December, and it identified significant economic potential and no major obstacles. Yet despite these findings, New York Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) concluded GLW “currently does not offer a unique, critical, or cost-effective contribution” toward New York’s 2030 goal.

In its white paper, NYSERDA noted no “unique characteristics of GLW.” Except NYSERDA never defined “unique,” giving it carte blanche to reject the study.

Typically, unique means “one of a kind, or unlike anything else.” Wind turbines — 72,800 already operating throughout America, are unlike natural gas, oil and coal energy sources. They emit no carbon. They aren’t susceptible to fossil fuel price fluctuations. And an active wind farm already exists off the coast of Rhode Island, with many other projects uniquely moving forward — including near Cleveland on Lake Erie.

Separately, NYSERDA never offered which renewable energy sources are “unique.” Yes, solar panels and land-based turbines are referenced, but NYSERDA omits their challenges. Both require lots of land. Solar panels require high-demand earth elements like lithium (so more mining, pollution and land degradation), and they must be replaced every 20-30 years (so more replacement costs). Finally, land-based turbines suffer worse intermittency issues.

Like “unique,” NYSERDA never defined “critical” either. So here’s my definition. There have been five mass extinctions on Earth, four were due to climate change. The warmest 30-year period of the last 1,400 years in the Northern Hemisphere was recorded from 1983-2012. And compared to the mid-1800s, climatologists predict a 2.6 to 4.1-degree Celsius temperature increase by 2050. Heat events will grow in frequency and intensity.

Globally, existing offshore wind turbines will eliminate 10.2 gigatons of carbon emissions between now and 2050. (One gigaton equals one billion metric tons of water, or 400,000 Olympic-size swimming pools!) In Western New York, GLW could generate 16,600 megawatts of energy, enough energy to supply millions of homes.

All things considered, GLW can provide a “critical” contribution to NY’s 2030 goal.

The study estimates GLW could create up to 18,400 good-paying jobs and contribute an estimated $2.6 billion in national GDP. (18,400 exceeds just my “hamlet’s” population by 17,000 people.) So why didn’t NYSERDA find GLW cost-effective? Answer: “jobs and broader economic benefits alone do not justify the higher relative costs,” and to realize those jobs “additional State investments would be required.”

But what initiative doesn’t have upfront costs, and what will solar and land-based wind cost? And how many good-paying jobs for Western New Yorkers would justify GLW? NYSERDA doesn’t answer these questions, and it ignores ways to lower costs, e.g., larger turbines, collaboration with Pennsylvania or Canada, public-private ventures.

Instead, NYSERDA discusses electrical grid costs (something all renewable projects need), cargo ship difficulties transiting the Locks (so how is Cleveland getting this done?), and ports needing larger infrastructure. Yet bolstering New York’s port capacity should be precisely what NYSERDA wants, given their immense value to our local economy and the $6 trillion in annual Great Lakes trade.

Not unique, critical, or cost-effective? NYSERDA should take a do-over and reassess GLW’s vast potential.

Ben Gullo, of Cattarugus County, is a U.S. Coast Guardsman currently stationed at the Eisenhower School for National Security.