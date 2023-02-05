After almost two years of anticipation, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) recently released its Great Lakes Wind Feasibility Study, which concluded “that now is not the right time to prioritize Great Lakes Wind projects in Lake Erie or Lake Ontario.”

Citizens Against Wind Turbines in Lake Erie (CAWTILE), a grassroots organization of concerned citizens, has advocated tirelessly against installing industrial wind turbines in Lake Erie since it was announced over two years ago as a potential way to help achieve greenhouse gas emissions limits mandated in the state’s 2019 Climate Leadership and Protection Act (CLCPA).

Our reasoning was clear – industrial wind turbines in Lake Erie do not offer a cost-effective, environmentally safe solution to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. Several of the negative impacts and concerns that CAWTILE raised publicly are in fact cited in NYSERDA’s feasibility study report.

We are proud of our hundreds of volunteers who spent countless hours raising awareness about those negative impacts among the public and our local, state, and federal elected leaders – most notably the threat wind turbines would have to the drinking water of more than 11 million people who depend on Lake Erie every day.

Installing industrial wind turbines in Lake Erie poses enormous risks to human health and safety, the environment, fishing habitats, avian species, the local economy, property values and our quality of life.

The NYSERDA feasibility study further concluded that Great Lakes wind turbines would result in higher costs than alternative energy generation options; that there is a lack of knowledge about new technologies and engineering methods; there is no existing supply chain; port facilities on the lakes are inadequate; and wind turbines could pose threats to shipping and navigation.

We understand that climate change is impacting our planet, but there are far better alternatives to meet the state’s greenhouse gas emissions limits.

Although we are pleased with NYSERDA’s feasibility study and present recommendation not to pursue wind turbines in Lake Erie, we know this fight is not over as the state scrambles to achieve the greenhouse gas emission limits in its overly ambitious CLCPA.

CAWTILE will continue to work with its partners and stakeholders throughout Western New York and the Great Lakes region who staunchly oppose Lake Erie wind because of the irreversible negative impacts that would be felt by this precious natural resource for generations to come.

David Adrian is an aquatic biologist, fishing charter captain and board member of Citizens Against Wind Turbines in Lake Erie (CAWTILE).