Another Voice: NY should be divided into three autonomous regions

The New York State contains a tremendously diverse population and is unique in its dichotomy. The overwhelming majority of the state consists of small- to medium-sized communities set in a rural and suburban climate; generally conservative values blend with moderate liberal ideals to create a unique political platform.

Meanwhile, the counties that make up New York City are significantly more liberal leaning in their values and are world famous for the size and power of the most significant city in the world. At the same time, the other downstate and Long Island counties are also distinctive from both upstate and New York City.

While splitting the state into separate states is preferable, partitioning New York into three autonomous regions should be easier to achieve.

By forming regions, Congress can be legally bypassed. All that is needed is an amendment to the New York State Constitution. Congress is unlikely in the foreseeable future to give the Northeast two more U.S. Senate seats a new state would require.

Understandably, there is a detachment between the concerns of cities and rural areas of the state. Autonomous regions would have the ability to develop economic programs that would best benefit their individual regional needs.