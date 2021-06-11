Another Voice: NY should be divided into three autonomous regions

The New York State contains a tremendously diverse population and is unique in its dichotomy. The overwhelming majority of the state consists of small- to medium-sized communities set in a rural and suburban climate; generally conservative values blend with moderate liberal ideals to create a unique political platform.
Meanwhile, the counties that make up New York City are significantly more liberal leaning in their values and are world famous for the size and power of the most significant city in the world. At the same time, the other downstate and Long Island counties are also distinctive from both upstate and New York City.
While splitting the state into separate states is preferable, partitioning New York into three autonomous regions should be easier to achieve.
By forming regions, Congress can be legally bypassed. All that is needed is an amendment to the New York State Constitution. Congress is unlikely in the foreseeable future to give the Northeast two more U.S. Senate seats a new state would require.
Understandably, there is a detachment between the concerns of cities and rural areas of the state. Autonomous regions would have the ability to develop economic programs that would best benefit their individual regional needs.
Local government and school districts would be freed from state-level unfunded mandates that increase local property taxes, placing undue burden on local residents and districts. Each region would have the ability to levy taxes for the purposes and benefits of its residents. Smaller regions would increase spending accountability.
The plan for autonomous regions means the more expensive concerns of state governments would be dealt with at the token state government level, which would keep an elected governor, lieutenant governor and comptroller.
The token state government’s lawmaking ability would be limited to laws related to executive (for the state only), Indian, legislative (for the state only), National Guard, retirement and Social Security, state administrative procedure and finance (for the state only), civil service (state employees only), Court of Appeals, State Court of Claims and State Judicial Conduct. This token government is kept small by limiting its taxing power to a 3% sales tax; otherwise, all taxing power is transferred to the regions.
New York’s three self-governing, autonomous regions would be Montauk, New York and New Amsterdam. Most of upstate, including all counties of Western New York, would fall into New Amsterdam.
This plan would return power to the people of this state. The bills are already introduced in the state Legislature (A04446, S4541) to propose a constitutional amendment to divide the state into three autonomous regions. This is an idea whose time has come.
John Bergener Jr. is chairman of Divide NYS Caucus Inc.