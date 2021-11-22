Another Voice: NY’s financial squeeze harming the long-term care industry

The pandemic has had a devastating impact on seniors and the people who care for them in the Buffalo area and across the country.

Covid-19 has hit providers of long-term care services particularly hard. We depend on nursing homes and assisted living facilities to care for some of our most vulnerable neighbors, friends and family members. Since the beginning of the pandemic nearly 20 months ago, these facilities, home to individuals impacted most severely by the coronavirus, have been working tirelessly to provide the best possible care to their residents and patients.

But it has not been easy. During the pandemic, the cost of caring for individuals receiving long-term care services skyrocketed because of New York State-mandated staff testing, shortages and inflated prices of personal protective equipment, overtime, shift differentials and other expenses to help ensure appropriate levels of staffing.

But despite these mandates and increases in expenses, in 2020, a year dominated by the pandemic, New York State cut nursing home rates by $168 million annually and enacted budget legislation aimed at reducing overall long-term care spending by $3.5 billion over two years.