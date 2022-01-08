Another Voice: Nuclear power is best investment for clean energy

Reducing our dependence on fossil fuels is certainly the right thing to do. And replacing vehicles powered by internal-combustion engines with electrically powered vehicles also makes sense. But the timetable estimates for this conversion to EVs is based upon the time required for the further development of the vehicle technology itself.
Unfortunately, the conversion process also involves a massive increase in our national power generation capacity. Our power grid is antiquated and badly in need of modernization, and we are trying to phase out fossil fuel power plants.
A rough calculation shows that, to replace all U.S. cars and trucks with EVs, we would require a 30% increase in our 4.1 trillion kilowatt-hour total yearly power-generation capability. It would require a 60% increase in our current clean energy output.
The new federal infrastructure bill has earmarked $7.5 billion for EV charging stations. The stations will be of little use without first increasing our power-generation capability. The Department of Energy’s yearly budget for clean energy research and development is $3.1 billion. Increasing this budget 50% for five years would greatly accelerate the development of clean energy sources.
About half of the DOE clean energy budget is for next-generation nuclear power, while the other half is for wind/hydro/solar. Nuclear power is clearly the best long-range solution to our clean energy problem because it can meet our energy needs without the massive amounts of real estate required by other renewables. It also is not weather dependent.
Our 100 nuclear reactors currently generate 20% of our electrical power, but these plants are slowly being phased out. They have been operating for more than double their original design life, and are based on “Generation 2” technology, which is now a half century old. The lengthy permitting process, construction delays and skyrocketing costs are making it increasingly impractical to build new plants of this massive and complex type. For example, the twin reactors under construction in South Carolina were abandoned several years ago.
“Generation 3” nuclear plants are already in use in France, China and Russia. These plants are smaller, more efficient, less costly and safer than U.S. plants, and radioactive waste is being recycled. A network of these plants in France now produces more than 70% of that country’s energy needs. They even export excess energy to bordering nations.
Wind and solar technology is well developed, and private companies are eagerly investing in building this kind of power generation. This effort needs little federal funding. But nuclear power needs more development, and private industry needs financial help.
Current DOE-sponsored nuclear power R&D includes Generation 3 demonstrator plants, in partnership with private industry, as well as basic research on Generation 4 concepts. This kind of activity is where our current federal clean energy dollars should be concentrated.
Thomas Neal is the former chief engineer of the Aircraft Division of Moog Inc.