Another Voice: Nuclear power is best investment for clean energy

Reducing our dependence on fossil fuels is certainly the right thing to do. And replacing vehicles powered by internal-combustion engines with electrically powered vehicles also makes sense. But the timetable estimates for this conversion to EVs is based upon the time required for the further development of the vehicle technology itself.

Unfortunately, the conversion process also involves a massive increase in our national power generation capacity. Our power grid is antiquated and badly in need of modernization, and we are trying to phase out fossil fuel power plants.

A rough calculation shows that, to replace all U.S. cars and trucks with EVs, we would require a 30% increase in our 4.1 trillion kilowatt-hour total yearly power-generation capability. It would require a 60% increase in our current clean energy output.

The new federal infrastructure bill has earmarked $7.5 billion for EV charging stations. The stations will be of little use without first increasing our power-generation capability. The Department of Energy’s yearly budget for clean energy research and development is $3.1 billion. Increasing this budget 50% for five years would greatly accelerate the development of clean energy sources.