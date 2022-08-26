Another Voice: Nuclear disarmament must accompany an end to the war in Ukraine

A peace plan to end the war in Ukraine becomes even more urgent with nuclear dangers increasing. UN Secretary General António Guterres, warns of “catastrophic consequences” should Russia’s war in Ukraine damage nuclear facilities and cause deadly radioactive fallout. The war in Ukraine has even raised fears nuclear weapons could be used again.

Russia must end its brutal invasion of Ukraine. The war is claiming thousands of lives and forced millions of Ukrainians to flee their homes. It carries a heavy financial cost on everyone, including the Russian people.

Russia’s invasion has also dramatically escalated global hunger because of the interruption to Ukraine’s wheat supply. Peace must be restored to let Ukraine’s food feed the world.

After the Russian withdrawal, there could potentially be a demilitarized area set up along the border with Ukraine to bolster peace. Such a zone could be similar to the Rush-Bagot agreement that disarmed American and British warships on the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain after the War of 1812. This agreement was the foundation of the peaceful border that exists between the U.S. and Canada.

After Russian withdrawal and a demilitarized zone, the next part of the peace plan would be to disarm nuclear weapons.

The United States and Russia, who possess about 90% of the world’s 13,000 nukes, should reduce arsenals. A treaty bringing both nations nukes from the thousands into the hundreds would be a major step for global peace.

Other nuclear states including China should also reduce their nukes, enhancing the security of all nations.

Back in 1996, U.S. retired Gens. Andrew Goodpaster and Lee Butler put forward such a nuke disarmament plan. Goodpaster, a former aide to President Dwight Eisenhower, and Butler said, “Steady pursuit of a policy of cooperative, phased reductions with serious commitments to seek the elimination of all nuclear weapons is a path to a world free of nuclear dangers.”

Since that time, there has only been limited progress on reducing nukes, far below what is needed. The New START Treaty is still in effect between Russia and the United States but needs a replacement that goes further with disarmament. Both nation's security would be greatly improved with a new treaty.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a massive humanitarian crisis with victims spread all around the globe. The war must end. We must prevent future conflicts and a potential nuclear holocaust.

Let the whole world be united to end the war in Ukraine and disarm nuclear weapons.

William Lambers is the author of the "Road to Peace" and partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book "Ending World Hunger." His writings have been published by the New York Times, Newsweek, Chicago Sun Times, History News Network and many other news outlets.