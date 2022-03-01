Another Voice: Not all crypto currency miners are created equal

There is much debate within local and state government regarding the environmental impacts of crypto mining and its economic role.

Make no mistake, crypto mining and digital currency will shape the 21st century unlike any other evolving technology. Yet, there is a growing sentiment that the digital mining industry must move forward in a manner that contributes to society.

Our company, Blockfusion, fully supports such a premise and is committed to sustainability and positive community impact. And we have the track record to prove it.

One of our key facilities is in Niagara Falls, where we have rehabilitated a former fossil fuel plant into an innovative and sophisticated – and nearly carbon-free – operation. This location employs more than 55 area residents in well-paying, skilled jobs, with far more hiring on the horizon. Our energy use in Niagara Falls is nearly 100% from carbon-free sources – almost entirely hydropower – and we participate in demand-side curtailment programs, which can help with grid reliability on the most volatile days of the summer.