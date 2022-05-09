Another Voice: Normal feelings of loss are being unfairly labeled

Recently, grief that lasts longer than a year has been labeled as Prolonged Grief Disorder (PGD) by the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition. The logic behind this may be based on the fact that insurance companies won’t pay medical professionals to treat something that’s considered “normal.” So a timeline was created: If a person is still experiencing intense grief symptoms after 12 months, that person may be diagnosed with PGD. The criteria for it consists of a list of symptoms that virtually everyone who is grieving experiences. And for many, especially if loss is sudden and unexpected, this experience may last far longer than 12 months. There are a few things that should be considered before attaching a label to what, for many, is a normal process.

As a registered nurse, I completely understand that we medical professionals want to remedy everything, so everyone can achieve stability, be it physical or emotional. But some things just cannot be remedied. When confronted with a devastating loss, the vast majority of people experience a roller coaster ride of emotion, filled with confusion, dissociation, pain and anger. Kubler Ross’ five stages of grief are just one framework to explain these emotions. They shouldn’t be taken as a roadmap to measure someone’s reaction to loss. The truth is a grieving person may experience these stages repeatedly, possibly for a lifetime. And that is completely normal.

My husband passed away suddenly last August. There was no warning or preparation. To say my grief has been intense is an incredible understatement. I have a wonderful physician, a grief therapist and a spiritual counselor. In spite of all this support from professionals – and the support of my friends and family – the intensity has not changed. Nor do I expect it to. Grief can’t be remedied; one must learn to adapt. This is how human beings have dealt with it for centuries. For some reason, our society has decided grief must be short-lived and eventually disappear. The reality is that losing a loved one and learning to go forward can feel impossible at times.

This is why turning an intense emotion into a pathology that needs to be “cured” is a prescription for failure. It’s difficult enough to realize your pain causes those who care about you discomfort; to add a label of dysfunction to the experience just exacerbates the emptiness felt after loss.

I believe we, as a society, need to rethink our approach to grief and loss, and recognize it for what it is: an inevitable part of the human experience that can take many shapes and forms, manifest itself in many different ways, but, in the end, should not be viewed as an anomaly. We should view it as a normal part of life – and love.

Susan Gibbons is a nurse at Hospice Buffalo and is certified in hospice and palliative care.