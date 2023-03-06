I’ve never used ChatGPT, but I’ll take the word of reliable newspaper coverage and accept the fact that a computer program can generate a text on “Destruction of Native American Life Along the Connecticut River During King Philip’s War (1675-1678)” more professionally than most first-year university composition students.

This is no more surprising than my assumption that fewer than 1% of such students could define, say, the word “wisdom” more accurately than Webster’s dictionary. In fact, professors encourage students to look up words so they will use them precisely, and we expect advanced students of literature to “research” established scholarship in the process of working up an analysis with the thumbprint of the student-author.

I wouldn’t warn students about the dire consequences of ChatGPT plagiarism, though I would point out that most teachers could root out “cheating” by having an office-visit conversation about the contents of a suspect-essay, “Good work, Gordon, but, please tell me a little more about Dr. Johnson’s unmasking the authenticity of 'The Poems of Ossian.’ ” Or, “Ruth, I’m impressed by your reference to the Old Testament in Robert Frost’s poetry, please tell me more about his rabbinical interests.”

Instead, I would begin such a writing course with this assignment: “Write a 300 word essay about the influence of Magna Carta on The Constitution of the United States.”

Now: ask ChatGPT (however this works) to generate an essay on the same topic. Roughly 90% of first-year students wouldn’t write their first submission with as much clarity and coherence as the Chatbot “author.”

Now ask the student to “learn” from the invisible author by identifying where and how the software-mind improved upon the student text.

Keep repeating this exercise for a semester. I predict that the student will have discovered at the end of the term where his/her/their originality lies.

I would point out all along that the aim of the course – one they would value, I hope – was to “find your own voice,” not to be a ventriloquist’s dummy. I would point out as well that all of the authors they admire started out by learning from and imitating an established writer until they discovered and valued the difference.

Hemingway served as Gertrude Stein’s typist during the period when he was writing his early story collection, “In Our Time.” He mentions getting away from her influence in “A Moveable Feast,” and he parodied in his “Torrents of Spring” Sherwood Anderson’s racetrack lingo.

Students always will find ways to be beat the “system.” All one can do is to point out that living students will make meaningful lives, not the system!

Howard R. Wolf, an Amherst College alumnus, taught composition at Boston University and the University of Michigan before joining the Department of English at the University at Buffalo.