It’s no secret that there are corporations that put their bottom dollar above the lives of people. We need only look at Enron, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae to illustrate the point. We need the Grieving Families Act, a bill I am sponsoring with Assembly Member Helene Weinstein, to hold corporations accountable. It updates our wrongful death law to be on par with those in 47 other states.

The act, which would allow jurors merely to consider the emotional grief and anguish of victims’ loved ones in wrongful death actions, has faced consistent opposition from a group of corporate players who have gone to extreme lengths to weave the false narrative that the bill will raise insurance premiums.

As the law currently stands, negligent and criminal actors are able to take advantage of a legal loophole that allows them to escape true financial consequences of their actionsin the worst cases: that is, where someone loses their life as a result of negligent or criminal behavior.

Opponents of the Grieving Families Act rely upon a discredited study, the Millman Report, commissioned largely by a phony group known as the New York Civil Justice Institute, which exists solely to crank out propaganda for the insurance industry.

An independent actuary who reviewed the Milliman findings called the study “inaccurate, incomplete, or ill-suited,” finding that the closed claims relied on in Milliman were not sufficiently crediblefor the purpose of estimating the expected cost of enacting the Grieving Families Act.

If we look at Lavern’s Law, which extended the civil statute of limitations in cases of cancer misdiagnosis, we see that despite Milliman’s 2014 study claiming the law would result in a 14.5% increase in medical malpractice premiums, the number of medical malpractice filings actually decreased. And since it became law, new medical malpractice filings have fallen each year since 2014.

Grieving Families has passed the Legislature twice with overwhelming bipartisan support in both chambers, and now it is up to the governor to decide whether to update it.

The antiquated current law, enacted in 1847, intrinsically values only the lives of high-income earners. It basically tells lower- and middle-class survivors that they need not apply.

He who said, “Death is the great equalizer of human beings,” never set foot in a New York courtroom. Our laws shouldbe rooted in fact and not cater to corporate greed. If justice is to prevail for all New Yorkers, the governor must take a serious look at this legislation.