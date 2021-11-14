Another Voice: Nikola Tesla’s greatest achievement occurred in WNY

The 2021 Climate Summit held this year in Glasgow just concluded. A major rift there is the ongoing one between the world’s youth activists and the heads of state over the level and pace of action being taken to combat climate change. The urgency to transition from fossil fuels to green energy has been punctuated by the increasing weather-related catastrophes around the globe.

Nov. 15 marks the 125th anniversary of the world’s first long-distance alternating current transmission, from Niagara Falls to Buffalo, which took place in 1896. The Westinghouse Corp. won the bid in 1893 to install its AC system at the Edward Dean Adams Power Plant at the Falls. The electric grid originating in Western New York expanded rapidly across the state to New York City and eventually the entire planet.

The primary technology that made this clean energy revolution possible at the end of the 19th century sprang from the polymathic mind of the inventor Nikola Tesla.

The Serbian-born electrical engineer immigrated by steamship to the United States in the spring of 1884. Because his stowed luggage was lost, he arrived with nothing but the clothes on his back, a volume of beloved poetry and 4 cents in his pocket.