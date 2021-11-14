Another Voice: Nikola Tesla’s greatest achievement occurred in WNY

The 2021 Climate Summit held this year in Glasgow just concluded. A major rift there is the ongoing one between the world’s youth activists and the heads of state over the level and pace of action being taken to combat climate change. The urgency to transition from fossil fuels to green energy has been punctuated by the increasing weather-related catastrophes around the globe.
Nov. 15 marks the 125th anniversary of the world’s first long-distance alternating current transmission, from Niagara Falls to Buffalo, which took place in 1896. The Westinghouse Corp. won the bid in 1893 to install its AC system at the Edward Dean Adams Power Plant at the Falls. The electric grid originating in Western New York expanded rapidly across the state to New York City and eventually the entire planet.
The primary technology that made this clean energy revolution possible at the end of the 19th century sprang from the polymathic mind of the inventor Nikola Tesla.
The Serbian-born electrical engineer immigrated by steamship to the United States in the spring of 1884. Because his stowed luggage was lost, he arrived with nothing but the clothes on his back, a volume of beloved poetry and 4 cents in his pocket.
His first year in America was spent in the employ of none other than Thomas Edison. Unable to interest Edison in his alternating current system, Tesla resigned and sought out investors. In time he was approached by George Westinghouse with a substantial offer for Tesla’s patents.
Westinghouse, like Edison, was a savvy businessman who was convinced that the AC system was superior to Edison’s DC (direct current) system. The partnership between Tesla and Westinghouse led to the “War of the Currents” waged against Edison, who did everything in his power to win.
In the end, the Tesla/Westinghouse system prevailed due to its inherent ability to transmit electricity easily over long distances. The resounding success of the nascent Niagara Falls-to-Buffalo power project clinched it.
Two months later, on Jan. 12, 1897, Tesla was the keynote speaker at the “Electric Banquet” at the newly built Ellicott Square building, where 400 dignitaries, civic leaders, investors and fellow engineers celebrated the historic event. Since Sept. 18, 2020, an elegant statue of Tesla along with an information panel has stood at Main and North Division streets in Buffalo.
While the genius Tesla held patents for a wide range of inventions, including remote control, robotics and wireless technology, it was right here in Western New York where he realized the greatest achievement in his illustrious career.
Martin McGee is the co-founder and vice president of the Buffalo Niagara Nikola Tesla Council.