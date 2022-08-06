Another Voice: Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station must be included in a Space National Guard

Over the past 27 years, the Niagara Military Affairs Council has continually advocated for the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station and its units. We are most known for our work on behalf of the base as it survived several negative actions, including the Base Realignment and Closure process in 1995 and 2005.

In addition to that, the 107th Airlift Wing (at the time) survived a negative action when they were left out of the president’s fiscal year 2013 budget and today exist as the 107th Attack Wing. In each of these occasions, our organization and the community has come to the aid of our local military.

The Niagara Military Affairs Council has continued its advocacy on behalf of the largest federal facility in our region, one of Western New York’s largest employers and the largest employer in Niagara County. Our efforts have resulted in federal investment in our community in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The base employs approximately 3,000 people and has an annual economic impact totaling $300 million dollars. The base has two Air Force Wings, including the 914th Air Refueling Wing (Air Force Reserve) that performs the KC-135 Stratotanker mission and the 107th Attack Wing (Air National Guard) that performs the MQ-9 Reaper mission. The base also houses the Buffalo Military Entrance Processing Site and four United States Army units.

In the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, President Trump and the United States Congress established our first new independent military branch since 1947. The United States Space Force was given the mission of managing the free operation in space for the United States. However, in the establishment of an active duty Space Force, a reserve component such as a Space National Guard was not included in that legislation.

It is imperative that the establishment of a Space National Guard be included in this year's National Defense Authorization Act, which is yet to be passed by the United States Senate. The House of Representatives did pass a version that included a Space National Guard.

We are proud that the 222nd Command and Control Squadron presently performs a space mission and is a part of the 107th Attack Wing. The establishment of a Space National Guard must be included in the operational structure of the Space Force and is critical to the future of 107th Attack Wing.

Failure to do so could negatively affect the State of New York and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station for many years to come.

We encourage Senator Schumer and Senator Gillibrand to support the establishment of a Space National Guard.

John A. Cooper, Sr. is Chairman, Niagara Military Affairs Council.