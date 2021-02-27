Another Voice: NFTA bus plan is trying to reinvent yesterday

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is planning to “reinvent” the Bailey Avenue corridor to boost bus ridership. As is the case nearly everywhere, bus ridership is in decline and it is hoped that a few (quite a few) million dollars spent on infrastructure will reverse this decline.
This sounds like a good idea only if one is willing to forget or overlook the attempt to rescue bus ridership 50 years ago with the creation of the subway linking downtown with the old UB campus.
Mass transit is failing everywhere. There are many reasons why this is happening – the success of private auto ownership, the growth of suburbs – but the biggest one is the first mile-last mile conundrum.
Transit takes the riders from where they are not – a distant boarding point – to where they do not wish to go – the discharge point – which they hope will be not too distant from their destination. People want to go from point A – where they are – to point B – their destination – in one step, not three. Mass transit only covers the middle third of the journey.
Tomorrow’s travel options, to succeed, must leapfrog the first mile-last mile conundrum and take the riders directly from A to B without a mode change in the middle. This is not an unachievable goal or a pipe dream. The future is already here, even if not widely available or accepted. The future is to be found in autonomous vehicles already in use, to be summoned by the user’s smartphone at the desired time, to pick up and deliver the caller to the desired destination.
Uber and Lyft are the present iteration of this concept. A driverless vehicle brings costs down dramatically. Cars are available today that can drive themselves, park themselves and find someone based on wherever their cellphone says they are.
If it seems such a service will be way too expensive, it is only because most have no idea what the true cost per trip for a bus ride is. Typically the per trip cost is well above $20, only a small fraction of which is paid by the rider. This cost does not include infrastructure costs such as those proposed along Bailey Avenue.
If we really want to help citizens of the city’s East Side who do not or cannot own a car, we should consider a forward-looking plan that accepts existing technology to provide origin to destination trips such as those that are already being provided by autonomous vehicles.
It’s time to stop asking our citizenry to stand in the cold or rain waiting for a bus to arrive when we can provide a better and more cost-effective option. This service should be available to the entire city.
We should not seek to improve bus service, we should seek to eliminate it.
James E. Carr, of Buffalo, is a retired urban planner.