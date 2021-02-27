Another Voice: NFTA bus plan is trying to reinvent yesterday

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is planning to “reinvent” the Bailey Avenue corridor to boost bus ridership. As is the case nearly everywhere, bus ridership is in decline and it is hoped that a few (quite a few) million dollars spent on infrastructure will reverse this decline.

This sounds like a good idea only if one is willing to forget or overlook the attempt to rescue bus ridership 50 years ago with the creation of the subway linking downtown with the old UB campus.

Mass transit is failing everywhere. There are many reasons why this is happening – the success of private auto ownership, the growth of suburbs – but the biggest one is the first mile-last mile conundrum.

Transit takes the riders from where they are not – a distant boarding point – to where they do not wish to go – the discharge point – which they hope will be not too distant from their destination. People want to go from point A – where they are – to point B – their destination – in one step, not three. Mass transit only covers the middle third of the journey.