Another Voice: NFL should do more to protect players from serious injury

I give the NFL credit for doing more to increase the safety factor in this violent sport of American football – known as a contact sport but collision is a much more accurate descriptor.

The gear has been improved upon and the rules seem to be ever evolving to protect the players better, especially the quarterbacks. What players could get away just a few seasons ago, such as the helmet-to-helmet hit, is now, understandably, a major penalty. But something was totally amiss in the recent injury to the Miami Dolphin’s stellar QB, Tua Tagovailoa.

In a QB sack in the Bills/Fins game, Tua fell backwards and seemed to hit his head and upper back on the turf. He got up but then appeared groggy as he staggered a bit back to the bench, held up by his teammates. According to the NFL concussion protocols, a player needs to be evaluated by a medical team before being cleared to play again. But the Dolphins had Tua back in the game minutes later, stating that it wasn’t a head injury at all. Just his back. Just?

This leads to another critical health issue from that same Sunday showdown in Miami. It’s one that most folks just dismiss as “home-field advantage.” The infamous south Florida heat. With the temperature hovering in the mid-90s, the visiting team was in the sunny side all afternoon long. In full gear, mind you. The weather stations reported the usual high humidity and a heat index over 100 degrees. Several Bills players fell to the turf, complaining of muscle cramps, stomach cramps, and clearly suffering from heat exhaustion. A few needed IVs.

It’s not a case of sour grapes here. And it’s not a matter of home-field advantage. Home-field advantage means that you have most of the fans on your side, cheering you on, screaming louder than the visiting team’s fans. It doesn’t mean using the sun as the ultimate weapon.

People have told me to quit bellyaching, since the Bills clearly have weather on their side when visitors come to play in Buffalo during the cold winter months. But this argument is misleading. The only advantage that the Bills have is that they practice in this colder weather. In Bills country, however, the weather effects both sides equally. It’s not colder on the visitor’s side.

Not so in Miami, where the visiting team is under the direct, blazing sun all afternoon long. C’mon NFL. Where’s your supposed concern for the players health and safety? Guess you’re waiting for a player or two to get heat stroke, a life-threatening condition.

A mere four days after the Bills/Fins game, Tua was deemed healthy enough to be the starting QB against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Fins were clearly in the game with Tua at the helm. But as he was running with the ball, he was grabbed by one of the Bengals defensive lineman, Josh Topou, and violently thrown to the ground. It wasn’t a tackle but more of a body slam, that was meant not just to stop the play, but to inflict some pain. This “tackle” succeeded in dramatic fashion. Tua lay motionless on the ground, while his arms and fingers froze in a distorted position, an indication of possible neurological trauma. He needed to be carted off the field and transported to a nearby hospital.

There is no need for any player to body-slam an opposing player. Just like the helmet hits, these types of tackles should be met with a major penalty and possible fines. The body-slam tackle works for the fake wrestling scene. Unlike the hard ground, the wrestling ring has lots of give to it, absorbing much of the energy from these pile-driver type maneuvers. The only thing that absorbs the energy from these excessively violent tackles in the NFL is the human body. The same time Tua was slammed into the hard, unforgiving ground, he also had a 300-pound power athlete landing on top, driving him with even more deadly force. It’s a potential sandwich that can kill a career, or worse.

The NFL unwritten policy of win-at-all-costs needs to be changed to protect players’ safety. These athletes who work so hard at their craft deserve better.

Buffalo-born educator, author and musician Dr. David Lazerson lives in Miami.