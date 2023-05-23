During my 11 years in the NFL, I sustained many injuries that led to permanent health problems that now affect every aspect of my life. Many fans may believe that we have healthcare and disability benefits for life. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

For years, the NFL Disability Plan wrongfully denied me and countless other disabled former players the benefits to which we are entitled. Today, we are finally taking action to correct this rigged system, ensure past and future players receive a fair shake, and hold the League accountable for this injustice.

It can be difficult to fully grasp the damage that is done to your body after more than a decade of playing football at the highest level. During my career, I tore my hip flexor, endured a twisted vertebra, sustained multiple concussions, broke fingers, had numerous knee surgeries and fractured my tibia. Due to these injuries, I often have difficulty getting out of bed, can’t exercise the way I once did, or even pick up and hold my own children.

While I do not regret my time in the NFL, I and so many others put our bodies on the line with the promise that there would be assistance available when we needed it. That assistance, in part, was supposed to come through the NFL Disability Plan, an employee welfare benefit plan designed to provide disability and related benefits to eligible NFL players.

This is not some bonus from the NFL – they are contractual benefits our representatives have bargained for and obtained. I first applied for disability benefits in 2016, and I have been denied three times since. It has been very stressful and time-consuming trying to file for benefits, get all of the required records together, and travel all over the country to be seen by the NFL’s physicians.

I have since learned this process is a sham designed to avoid providing former players the benefits they earned.

The NFL publicly claims they are committed to caring for former players and point to the Disability Plan as evidence, but in reality, they are working against us to protect their bottom line. One of the biggest problems with the NFL Disability Plan is its network of “neutral” physicians. They are, in fact, hired and paid by the NFL Disability Plan. Many have been paid over a million dollars and are incentivized to deny players’ claims.

This biased system has led to the wrongful denial of benefits and a sham process in which players have little chance of obtaining their rightful benefits. In a recent, separate legal case, it was revealed that out of the thousands of former players who applied for benefits, only 30 currently receive the highest-paying category of Total & Permanent (T&P) benefits.

Once I learned how the NFL Disability Plan is rigged against players, I knew I had to do something to right this wrong. That is why I have joined nine other former players in a lawsuit against the NFL Disability Plan, its Board and each of its Board members, including Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Through this case, we are seeking to help former players receive the benefits they deserve and fix the Plan to ensure it is fair and unbiased going forward. The Board members who have perpetuated this injustice, as well as the doctors they hired, must also be replaced.

It has been extremely frustrating to go through this process, and it’s even more frustrating now knowing that I, and hundreds of other former NFL players, never really had a shot. While I can’t turn back time and regain my health, I can work to make sure the full truth comes to light, and the NFL Disability Plan is fixed so that former players are treated fairly moving forward and we receive the benefits we bargained for and deserve.

Willis McGahee is a former NFL running back who played for the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, and Cleveland Browns.