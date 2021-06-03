Another Voice: Next sheriff should call off merger of Erie County jails

With the primary for the Erie County sheriff election less than a month away, candidates are campaigning on policy agendas to set them apart from the crowd. The potential merger of the county's downtown holding center and a correctional facility in Alden served as the first topic of debate at a recent candidates forum.

Voice Buffalo, which is working to build real public safety in Erie County, believes that accountability for the next sheriff requires not only stopping this merger but committing to all aspects of humanizing what happens behind our bars.

The Erie County Holding Center has advertised that it no longer uses solitary confinement. The truth is, the jailers have changed the name of this practice to “segregated disciplinary housing,” which earns the Sheriff’s Office $1 per day from those forced into its participation. The label for the unpopular practices was changed partially because of its known dangers, which include higher rates of self-harm. Our elected officials should not be profiting off of this damaging punishment but, furthermore, it is not maltreatment we can afford to continue.