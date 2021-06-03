Another Voice: Next sheriff should call off merger of Erie County jails

With the primary for the Erie County sheriff election less than a month away, candidates are campaigning on policy agendas to set them apart from the crowd. The potential merger of the county's downtown holding center and a correctional facility in Alden served as the first topic of debate at a recent candidates forum.
Voice Buffalo, which is working to build real public safety in Erie County, believes that accountability for the next sheriff requires not only stopping this merger but committing to all aspects of humanizing what happens behind our bars.
The Erie County Holding Center has advertised that it no longer uses solitary confinement. The truth is, the jailers have changed the name of this practice to “segregated disciplinary housing,” which earns the Sheriff’s Office $1 per day from those forced into its participation. The label for the unpopular practices was changed partially because of its known dangers, which include higher rates of self-harm. Our elected officials should not be profiting off of this damaging punishment but, furthermore, it is not maltreatment we can afford to continue.
Since 2005, nine individuals have died from medical issues in the Erie County Holding Center, seven of which were the result of medical neglect. It is the job of Sheriff Timothy Howard and jail Superintendent Thomas Diina to keep those in their custody safe. Unfortunately, they have failed to perform lifesaving assessments and care for those under the influence of substances or in the midst of mental health crises.
The system is meant to “reform” an incarcerated individual; however, our jails routinely withhold the resources needed to promote prosocial behaviors. Crime often occurs when an individual’s needs are not being met, yet the sheriff and superintendent uphold obstacles to the human connection and nutrients that are crucial for the well-being of individuals. In 2019 revenue for commissary and phone use exceeded $600,000 in just six months. Providing equal access to resources, regardless of economic status, can have ripple effects on our community as a whole.
Expanding continuing education and library time in the Holding Center would allow individuals to re-enter society with an irreplaceable skill set and increased confidence. At a minimum, these leaders, who are ultimately accountable to voters and citizens of Erie County, need to provide better access to faith leaders, which for many are a crucial resource for coping with the difficult reality of being detained.
Voice Buffalo believes that members of law enforcement can be accountable as allies, not obstacles, to reform. Any new sheriff will inherit this known list of human rights issues. It is our job as voters to ensure oversight in the process. We cannot afford to have our neighbors, family members and loved ones moved farther away from downtown and deeper into the carceral system. We must vote carefully and stop this merger for good.
Whitney Walker is executive director of Voice Buffalo.