Another Voice: News needs to read the law, stop demonizing Senecas

The News’ latest attack on the Seneca Nation for refusing to make illegal revenue-sharing payments to New York State not just ignores federal law, but suggests the Nation consented to the illegal compact payment provisions and should just stop fighting and pay “The Man.”

In policy disagreements, it is often useful to consult the applicable law. The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act – something The News should acquaint itself with – prohibits a gaming tribe from paying any “tax, fee, charge, or other assessment” to a state; and it also requires that the tribe be the true economic beneficiary of its own gaming enterprise.

Two federal agencies responsible for enforcing this law concluded that both provisions are likely being violated and that an investigation is warranted. The state is demanding payment of an additional $1 billion (on top of the $1.6 billion already paid) despite the fact that the Interior Department never reviewed the legality of the seven-year compact extension. The Nation made 14 years of payments for 21 years of exclusivity and no further payments are justified if the Nation does not receive value for those payments.