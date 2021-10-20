Another Voice: News needs to read the law, stop demonizing Senecas

The News’ latest attack on the Seneca Nation for refusing to make illegal revenue-sharing payments to New York State not just ignores federal law, but suggests the Nation consented to the illegal compact payment provisions and should just stop fighting and pay “The Man.”
In policy disagreements, it is often useful to consult the applicable law. The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act – something The News should acquaint itself with – prohibits a gaming tribe from paying any “tax, fee, charge, or other assessment” to a state; and it also requires that the tribe be the true economic beneficiary of its own gaming enterprise.
Two federal agencies responsible for enforcing this law concluded that both provisions are likely being violated and that an investigation is warranted. The state is demanding payment of an additional $1 billion (on top of the $1.6 billion already paid) despite the fact that the Interior Department never reviewed the legality of the seven-year compact extension. The Nation made 14 years of payments for 21 years of exclusivity and no further payments are justified if the Nation does not receive value for those payments.
The Nation’s court filings express economic facts that The News ignored. Before the Nation stopped making payments, the state was receiving more net revenue from the Nation’s gaming revenues than the Nation. This patently violates the federal law requirement that an Indian tribe have the “sole proprietary interest” in its own gaming facilities.
The News sends a sad message that federal law should be ignored and that the Nation should simply fold its cards and send another $1 billion to the state without legal justification. The News even concedes that this whole problem was created because of the incompetence of the state’s own lawyers to protect itself against those apparently better-versed Indians. The News’ position is the equivalent of blaming a loan shark’s victim from using a legal process to protect himself.
I was glad to serve as one of the Nation’s lawyers and our president during many of the years of the Nation’s gaming development. From the day the ink was dry on the compact, the state has tried to cheat us over regulatory fees and state police costs.
Federal officials estimate that the state received $600 million more from the Nation than was estimated at the beginning of the compact term. If The News is truly concerned about the local governments getting paid, it should demand that the state pay them immediately. And it should stop demonizing the Seneca Nation for following the law and protecting the Seneca people.
Robert Odawi Porter, a visiting law professor at Cornell University, served as the Seneca Nation’s president from 2010-2012.