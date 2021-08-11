Another Voice: News editorial glosses over racist history of Route 33

Your concern over an ostensibly post-racial economic future of Buffalo is commendable. Yet our urban history is overtly racist. Where, for example, was the concern over the future of Black Buffalo in the planning of the 33? How then to square the future with the past? The late architect and planner Robert Coles made it clear to me that the 33 could have been brought out farther east, sparing Masten and the Fruit Belt. Coles would have known: He was at the time employed by the same developer and had studied their survey maps.

Seemingly the Humboldt Parkway was an all-too-convenient path of least resistance – nothing “unconsidered” in the placement of the 33. Nor was its development inadvertently “careless” and “indifferent” toward “minority communities.” Humboldt Parkway – the most glorious of the Olmsted Parkways – was simply expendable because the neighborhood was becoming predominantly Black. Black space didn’t matter back then. Does it matter now?