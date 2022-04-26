Another Voice: New York's climate timeline is counterproductive

The comment period is coming to and end in New York’s massive Climate Leadership and Community Investment Act legislation (CLCPA). The aggressive goals for additional carbon reductions merits careful review prior to the laws that will follow to enable the bill’s ambitions for further reducing carbon emissions.

Every person who uses automotive fuel, natural gas for heating and cooking, as well as commercial and industrial fossil fuels should be provided definitive cost-benefit evaluations before legislation is enacted. Of course, part of the “benefit” analysis must include emission reductions, but not all fossil fuels should be treated the same. And folks should have the price increases they will be faced with explained to them before surprises in their monthly heating and electric bills arrive.

For those who aren’t aware, New York has the lowest per-capita carbon emissions of any state in the nation, primarily due to the elimination of coal-fired power generation from the state, combined with the major public transit system in New York City.

Natural gas, with less than half the carbon emissions of coal, should continue to be utilized until every other state retires coal facilities consistent with New York. A contradictory case in point is that the state Department of Environmental Conservation recently denied permits for two natural gas power plants downstate, while New York imports roughly 10% of its power on a daily basis from PJM/Pennsylvania generators with significant coal-fired power in its mix.

New York State renewable energy development is nowhere near a pace to fill the void created by retired fossil generators. Imports have primarily replaced retired power plants. As a further flawed policy example, every New York rate payer will subsidize a major cable import project from Hydro-Quebec to New York City. The cost will be staggering and further threaten New York energy independence and system reliability. Of note, during extreme heat and cold, it is normal for Hydro-Quebec to suspend exports and call for reduced use, not a good scenario for New York City during the same extreme weather.

Vehicle electrification, expanded public transit and all forms of renewables should be accelerated, but to put an arbitrary date on elimination of natural gas when it has been so beneficial to reducing emissions is a huge mistake while coal use continues anywhere in the county.

We must be vigilant for policies that do not place New York at a competitive disadvantage while we already accomplish more than any other state in reducing carbon emissions.

Phil Wilcox of Pendleton is a former business representative for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 97.