Another Voice: New York's 485-a tax exemption is not worth saving

The 485-a subsidy costs Buffalo taxpayers millions of dollars every year, but it overwhelmingly benefits a small group of wealthy developers. While recent reforms should rein in some of the worst abuses of the property tax exemption for converting nonresidential buildings into mixed-use developments, the program should ultimately be done away with altogether.
When I first reported on the tax break in 2018, there were 85 properties with exemptions worth $63.5 million in Buffalo. Today, 119 properties have active exemptions worth $81.3 million. These taxes – exempted for wealthy real estate developers – are passed on to the rest of the property owners in the city, some of whom then pass the cost onto tenants via higher rents.
For this price, 485-a provides little benefit to the general public as a development incentive. A project can only receive the exemption after it has been built because the exemption is determined by the assessed value of a property after it has been converted to mixed use. Since the exemption only comes after the project is completed, 485-a does not make developments possible, it just makes them more profitable.
The people profiting from 485-a are primarily wealthy developers with large real estate portfolios. Carl Paladino is the 485-a top recipient in Buffalo. His firm Ellicott Development has received 20 exemptions worth an estimated $13.7 million. Paladino’s 500 Pearl St. building has received the most valuable exemption, worth $5.6 million. Other top beneficiaries include Signature Development, Benderson Development and Schneider Development.
But what about “mom and pop” developers? Although the hypothetical example of a small developer who needs 485-a is commonly cited in defense of the program, looking at how 485-a actually works shows that it is infrequently used for small projects.
Out of 122 exemptions awarded since 2007, only seven have been awarded to projects whose final assessed value is $500,000 or less. These seven exemptions for small projects are worth $265,338, only 0.33% of the total value of all exemptions.
On the other side, the top 10 beneficiaries of 485-a have exemptions worth $49.9 million, making up 61.3% of the program’s cost.
While it is true that “mom and pop” landlords can access 485-a, the fact is that the program overwhelmingly benefits large developers who can afford to pay their taxes.
Reforms enacted in 2021 should rein in some of the worst abuses of 485-a. The law now allows cities to make program criteria more restrictive and, critically, has closed the Benderson loophole that allowed a developer to obtain an exemption by adding one apartment to an otherwise entirely nonresidential building. Developers can no longer claim an exemption for building on a vacant lot, as was popular in Buffalo. The law also now requires actual oversight over the program.
Ultimately, while admirable, these reforms represent efforts to salvage a fundamentally bad policy. The 485-a exemption is not worth saving. There are other and better economic development tools than 485-a, which has proved to be mainly a transfer of wealth from regular home and business owners and renters to wealthy developers who need it the least.