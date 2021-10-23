Another Voice: New York's 485-a tax exemption is not worth saving

But what about “mom and pop” developers? Although the hypothetical example of a small developer who needs 485-a is commonly cited in defense of the program, looking at how 485-a actually works shows that it is infrequently used for small projects.

Out of 122 exemptions awarded since 2007, only seven have been awarded to projects whose final assessed value is $500,000 or less. These seven exemptions for small projects are worth $265,338, only 0.33% of the total value of all exemptions.

On the other side, the top 10 beneficiaries of 485-a have exemptions worth $49.9 million, making up 61.3% of the program’s cost.

While it is true that “mom and pop” landlords can access 485-a, the fact is that the program overwhelmingly benefits large developers who can afford to pay their taxes.

Reforms enacted in 2021 should rein in some of the worst abuses of 485-a. The law now allows cities to make program criteria more restrictive and, critically, has closed the Benderson loophole that allowed a developer to obtain an exemption by adding one apartment to an otherwise entirely nonresidential building. Developers can no longer claim an exemption for building on a vacant lot, as was popular in Buffalo. The law also now requires actual oversight over the program.