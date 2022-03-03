Another Voice: New Yorkers overpay millions in health care surcharges

Americans are used to seeing things on health care bills that we don’t understand. When I decided to look into one of these inscrutable line items – an $11 charge tacked onto a $110 bill for routine lab work at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center – it led to me learning that people across New York State are overpaying millions of dollars in health care taxes every year.

The Health Care Reform Act (HCRA) is a very complex set of surcharges and fees paid by health plans, providers, self-insured employers and patients. These surcharges are levied on most services provided by hospitals, diagnostic and treatment centers and ambulatory surgery centers.

The $11 charge on my bill was there because of HCRA. But it shouldn’t have been. Since the lab work was for a routine annual physical, it should have been exempt. If it were for an outpatient procedure, the surcharge would have applied.

This is just one example, but there are dozens of rules surrounding HCRA. Surcharges hinge not only on why a patient is receiving care, but also where as well as many other factors.