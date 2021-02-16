Another Voice: New Yorkers needing care deserve home solutions

Instead of responding to the failure of New York’s nursing homes, congregate living settings and other institutions by throwing more money into that canyon, New York needs to look at proven solutions that put people with disabilities and seniors in situations where they can thrive and improve their independence.

New York has a statewide network of Independent Living Centers that are part of the solution. They are community-based nonprofits run by and for people with disabilities that provide vital advocacy, services and support to individuals so they can live fully independent, integrated lives in their communities.

Each year, ILCs prevent hundreds of people from being institutionalized; hundreds more are helped to transition from institutions – often requiring immense efforts – back into community-based settings. Over the last 20 years, the work of ILCs to transition and divert people with disabilities from institutional placements has saved the state more than $2.5 billion.

New York shouldn’t be wasting money – especially in this extremely difficult budget year – to prop up failed nursing homes, congregate living settings and other institutions where safety is an issue. It’s time to transform our long-term care system and phase out nursing homes as we know them today.

Some public officials are saying that one of the lessons learned from Covid is that we need to put more resources into them. That is the wrong conclusion – it would not make these settings safer, or more homelike, and it would take resources away from necessary investments in community-based options. Further investment in a failing system makes no sense. New Yorkers choose to live at home, not in a home.

Douglas Usiak is executive director of Western New York Independent Living Inc.