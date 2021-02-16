Another Voice: New Yorkers needing care deserve home solutions

Last month’s report from the New York State Attorney General’s Office pointed to the very real problems in New York’s congregate care and nursing home system. The fact is that those settings were dangerous before Covid-19, and have become even more deadly over the last year.
It’s hard to believe that the AG delivered recommendations for the system but didn’t even mention other options. Encouraging residents and/or their families to find other nursing homes is not enough. New Yorkers have options to transition to in-home care and the state should promote and adequately fund home- and community-based care and support for the elderly and people with disabilities.
For too long New Yorkers have languished in nursing homes and other congregate care settings while understaffing, poor infection control and inadequate oversight and enforcement at these facilities jeopardizes the health and safety of residents. Yes, the Covid-19 pandemic was unforeseen and was particularly difficult for those working and living in nursing homes, but devastating numbers of people have been dying in nursing homes for years.
So, with these problems seeing more public scrutiny, it is time to utilize the solution that New York already has, that don’t put our loved ones in dangerous situations and, instead, allow our elderly and/or our family members and neighbors with disabilities to continue to live in their neighborhoods in comfort and safe surroundings with dignity and hope. New York needs to invest extensively and immediately to make home- and community-based services easier to obtain and to quickly transition out of an institution in a crisis.
Instead of responding to the failure of New York’s nursing homes, congregate living settings and other institutions by throwing more money into that canyon, New York needs to look at proven solutions that put people with disabilities and seniors in situations where they can thrive and improve their independence.
New York has a statewide network of Independent Living Centers that are part of the solution. They are community-based nonprofits run by and for people with disabilities that provide vital advocacy, services and support to individuals so they can live fully independent, integrated lives in their communities.
Each year, ILCs prevent hundreds of people from being institutionalized; hundreds more are helped to transition from institutions – often requiring immense efforts – back into community-based settings. Over the last 20 years, the work of ILCs to transition and divert people with disabilities from institutional placements has saved the state more than $2.5 billion.
New York shouldn’t be wasting money – especially in this extremely difficult budget year – to prop up failed nursing homes, congregate living settings and other institutions where safety is an issue. It’s time to transform our long-term care system and phase out nursing homes as we know them today.
Some public officials are saying that one of the lessons learned from Covid is that we need to put more resources into them. That is the wrong conclusion – it would not make these settings safer, or more homelike, and it would take resources away from necessary investments in community-based options. Further investment in a failing system makes no sense. New Yorkers choose to live at home, not in a home.
Douglas Usiak is executive director of Western New York Independent Living Inc.