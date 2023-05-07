By now, you’ve probably heard that we, at the Thruway Authority, are proposing a modest increase to tolls across our 570-mile system, starting in 2024.

Nobody wants to see prices for the goods and services they need increase but here’s the reality: New Yorkers have two ways to pay for their highways – through taxes or tolls.

The fact is that we don’t receive any dedicated federal, state, or local tax dollars to cover the costs of operating and maintaining the Thruway, which will soon be turning 70 years old. Our entire superhighway system is funded by the people who use it, in other words, through tolls.

To put the toll adjustment proposal into perspective, if approved, the cost of traveling the Thruway’s Erie Section (Lackawanna to the Pennsylvania border) would increase only 30 cents over four years; from $2.97 currently to $3.12 in 2024, and $3.27 in 2027. East of Buffalo, Williamsville (exit 50) to LeRoy (exit 47) would only increase 19 cents per trip over four years from $1.87 currently to $2.06 in 2027. A cup of coffee has increased more in just the last year alone.

The Office of the Comptroller recently stated that raising tolls should be a “last resort.” We completely agree.

Our proposal would be our first increase since 2010 for NY E-ZPass customers. That’s 14 years of holding prices steady. Few others can say that. Like your home or business, we’re also dealing with rising costs. Consider that since 2010, the price of steel has increased by 212%, a ton of road salt jumped by 39% and a drum of motor oil is up 51%.

We’ve absorbed these costs over the past decade but now we need additional revenue to meet growing capital and infrastructure needs on an aging system.

The average age of the Thruway’s 815 bridges is 55 years old. More than 85 of those bridges will need to be replaced within the next decade and the projected cost is roughly $800 million. Hundreds of more bridges will need to be addressed in the following decade. At the same time, the Thruway’s roadway base, most of which dates back to the 1950s, requires constant maintenance.

The longer we wait, the more expensive all of this critical work becomes.

The Thruway’s Buffalo Division spans from I-90 in Rochester to the Pennsylvania border, as well as the Niagara Thruway (I-190) from the Thruway mainline to Niagara Falls. Over the last five years through today, the Thruway Authority has reinvested more than $264.5 million in Capital Infrastructure projects in its Buffalo Division, including more than $80.9 million to replace or rehabilitate 69 bridges.

We’ve also worked hard to control costs and boost the bottom line. Our operating budgets have increased at an average of less than 2% over the past 12 years and all of this financial information is available on our website – thruway.ny.gov. We continue to seek opportunities to boost revenue such as leasing fiber lines and selling excess property. We aren’t expected to receive a single dollar from the $13 billion in federal money that’s coming to New York from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. To date, we’ve been awarded $22.5 million in discretionary grants (one-time funds) for specific projects and we will continue to aggressively apply for more.

Our NY E-ZPass customers systemwide – including motorists using the 90 – have paid the same price to travel on the Thruway for 14 years straight. We’ve kept tolls as low as possible for a long time but it’s now time to ensure that the Thruway ages gracefully as it remains one of the most dependable and safest superhighways in the nation.

Frank Hoare is Interim Executive Director of the New York State Thruway Authority.