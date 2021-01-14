Another Voice: New Yorkers deserve reliable broadband access

The pandemic has made us realize the importance of things we take for granted. Over the last year, our daily routines and expectations have been challenged as school, work, medical appointments and social engagements have all moved online. Suddenly, slow internet is no longer an annoyance, but a fundamental disruption of our daily life.

More than 9 million residents in our state do not have access to high-speed internet, or broadband, as it is often referred to. Those who do have access often lack the high-quality service they are paying for. This puts many New Yorkers at a significant disadvantage and exacerbates the digital divide, slows economic growth and fuels inequality.

At my home in Buffalo, my family is constantly jockeying for bandwidth for work and school. Despite our choppy connection, on paper we have “sufficient” service. If we are having trouble, imagine folks trying to teach their kids from their kitchen, operate their small businesses out of their living rooms or local restaurants trying to take orders online. The disconnect between what we are told we have access to, and what we actually get for our monthly payment, is alarming.