Another Voice: New Yorkers deserve reliable broadband access

The pandemic has made us realize the importance of things we take for granted. Over the last year, our daily routines and expectations have been challenged as school, work, medical appointments and social engagements have all moved online. Suddenly, slow internet is no longer an annoyance, but a fundamental disruption of our daily life.
More than 9 million residents in our state do not have access to high-speed internet, or broadband, as it is often referred to. Those who do have access often lack the high-quality service they are paying for. This puts many New Yorkers at a significant disadvantage and exacerbates the digital divide, slows economic growth and fuels inequality.
At my home in Buffalo, my family is constantly jockeying for bandwidth for work and school. Despite our choppy connection, on paper we have “sufficient” service. If we are having trouble, imagine folks trying to teach their kids from their kitchen, operate their small businesses out of their living rooms or local restaurants trying to take orders online. The disconnect between what we are told we have access to, and what we actually get for our monthly payment, is alarming.
The reason so many New Yorkers are shut out of reliable and affordable internet access is that we do not accurately measure the extent of the problem. The Federal Communications Commission’s current data collection process considers an entire census block to be adequately served if at least one household in that block has access to high-speed internet. This discrepancy has dramatically overstated the number of homes and businesses who supposedly have access.
Here’s the big picture: The data used to calculate internet access misses large areas where access gaps persist. This means many Buffalo residents are missing out on high-speed internet that they would have if the data were accurate. Good public policy relies on good data. The more information we have about why poor service exists, the better and more efficiently we can solve the problem.
That is why I sponsored the Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act, which would overhaul how we collect internet connectivity data. My legislation would require the Public Service Commission to gather and maintain detailed data on the quality and cost of high-speed internet in New York. Accurate mapping is the essential first phase towards the state’s goal of universal access to broadband.
The state Assembly and Senate have passed this common-sense legislation, which is currently on the governor’s desk and we are confident he will sign it soon. The Covid-19 pandemic has shown what has long been true: the time for action is now.
Sean M. Ryan is a Democratic state senator representing the 60th District.