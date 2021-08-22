Another Voice: New Yorkers can't afford sky-high drug prices

Whether you’re aware of it or not, you probably know people who skip taking all the medication they’re supposed to because they can't afford it. Americans pay three times what people in Canada and other countries pay for the same medicine. It is tragic and shocking, and it’s long overdue for the president and Congress – and New York State – to take action.

AARP has tracked the prices of the most commonly used prescription drugs for well over a decade. Every year those prices have risen faster – often much faster – than inflation. Last year, amid the pandemic and economic downturn, the prices for 260 widely used brand-name medications rose more than twice the rate of general inflation, AARP’s Rx Price Watch Report found.

The typical senior takes four to five prescriptions each month, usually for chronic conditions. With an average annual price tag of $6,600 for just one brand-name drug, that quickly adds up to more than the median annual income for people on Medicare. New Yorkers shouldn’t have to choose between the medications they need and other necessities, like rent and groceries.