Another Voice: New Yorkers can't afford sky-high drug prices

Whether you’re aware of it or not, you probably know people who skip taking all the medication they’re supposed to because they can't afford it. Americans pay three times what people in Canada and other countries pay for the same medicine. It is tragic and shocking, and it’s long overdue for the president and Congress – and New York State – to take action.
AARP has tracked the prices of the most commonly used prescription drugs for well over a decade. Every year those prices have risen faster – often much faster – than inflation. Last year, amid the pandemic and economic downturn, the prices for 260 widely used brand-name medications rose more than twice the rate of general inflation, AARP’s Rx Price Watch Report found.
The typical senior takes four to five prescriptions each month, usually for chronic conditions. With an average annual price tag of $6,600 for just one brand-name drug, that quickly adds up to more than the median annual income for people on Medicare. New Yorkers shouldn’t have to choose between the medications they need and other necessities, like rent and groceries.
For the 1.3 million New Yorkers living with cancer, that’s a real possibility if they take the common cancer medication Revlimid. Its annual price jumped by 44% – or more than $82,000 – from 2015 to 2020 – going from $186,234 to $268,319. Such price increases are unsustainable.
So, what can the president and Congress do to bring down these outrageous prices for prescription drugs?
Allow Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices.
An AARP survey shows that 87% of registered voters 50-plus support allowing Medicare to negotiate with drug companies. Right now, the program is largely stuck paying whatever price pharmaceutical companies demand – leaving taxpayers on the hook for sky-high prices. Medicare already spends $129 billion annually on prescription drugs for seniors.
AARP New York continues to advocate for a full-frontal assault on high drug prices by Albany, including:
• Importing drugs from Canada – or using lower Canadian prices to drive down the prices we pay;
• Ending pay-for-delay deals among drug companies that postpone cheaper generic drugs from becoming available to consumers, and;
• Expanding the state’s elderly pharmaceutical assistance program.
You pay for high prescription drug prices regardless of whether you take them yourself through insurance premiums and taxes, which fund government programs like the Veterans Administration, Medicare and Medicaid.
It’s not fair that Americans are stuck paying the highest prices in the world for our prescription drugs. Medications don’t work if people can’t afford to take them. The president and Congress – as well as our governor and state legislators – agree we need to lower drug prices; it’s time for them to get it done.
David McNally is the director of government affairs and advocacy for AARP New York.