Another Voice: New York workers should be rewarded for their productivity

The New York State Legislature is weighing a “Raise the Wage” bill to increase the state’s minimum wage and index it to inflation and worker productivity within five years. The bill would incrementally raise the state’s minimum wage to $21.25 by 2027, after which the rate would change annually to keep pace with rising prices and worker productivity.

Indexing the minimum wage to productivity is neither new nor radical. Prior to 1968, minimum wage was directly coupled with productivity, such that – as society produced more goods and services – adjustments to the minimum wage ensured that workers earning at that level could share in the increased output that their labor helped create. After 1968, that relationship not only severed; it’s been inverting. The real, inflation-adjusted minimum wage has been losing value for decades, while worker productivity has continued to climb. If the pre-1968 connection between these phenomena had kept pace, then the federal minimum wage would be over $25 per hour today.

Gov. Hochul’s recent support for annual inflation increases to the minimum wage is a welcome sign that New York is getting serious about improving standards of living for the large fraction of its workers who earn sub-living wages and struggle to meet their daily household needs. However, simply tying the existing statewide minimum wage to inflation going forward does not go far enough.

According to the new Cornell ILR Wage Atlas, fewer than half of New Yorkers earn a living wage, or a wage that would allow them to comfortably afford typical costs of living (housing, food, transportation, childcare, etc.) given where they live and the number of adults and children present in their households. Small yearly increases to the current minimum wage will do little to change that reality.

Based on the latest Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners (CPI-W) that came out this month, and projected CPI-W estimates for 2025, if the Governor’s proposal were to go into effect immediately, then the minimum wage for upstate ($14.20 per hour as of December 2022) might only reach about $15.32 by 2025. That figure is less than the living wage for a typical worker in New York, regardless of where the worker lives.

By contrast, the Cornell atlas suggests that the $21.25 rate targeted by Raise the Wage would be a living wage for a typical worker almost everywhere north and west of Poughkeepsie. Further, more than 3 million workers statewide could benefit from the legislation, with women, workers of color, and immigrants being disproportionately likely to experience wage increases.

Were the governor to expand her call for indexing minimum wage to inflation to include other Raise the Wage provisions, she would be making a strong commitment to advancing racial, social and economic equality in New York State.

Russell Weaver, Ph.D., is the director of research at the Cornell University ILR School’s Buffalo Co-Lab. To find out more about the Cornell ILR Wage Atlas, visit www.highroadpolicy.org.