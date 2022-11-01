Another Voice: New York tenants deserve a right to counsel in evictions proceedings

She does not know what to expect. When the elevator doors open to the seventh floor of the courthouse, there are crowds of people standing in a wide, carpeted hallway. This is Buffalo City Housing Court. She received a paper on her front door last week telling her she was being evicted. She feels overwhelmed and nervous.

She finds a group of individuals in suits; she assumes they are lawyers. They tell her to go sign in and to wait for her name to be called. She asks how long this will take – she is a single mom that has a newborn baby waiting for her at home and she has to pick up her older son from preschool in an hour.

After 45 minutes, one of the suited ladies comes over to her. She explains that she is part of a nonprofit organization that offers representation to low-income tenants. The lawyer uses words she has never heard before. Notice of eviction, moratorium, mutual termination of the lease, habitability concerns.

A man eventually yells out her name and she enters a room that resembles a classroom more than a courtroom. She is told that she must make several payments on the 15th of the next four months to make up for the rent she owes. If she makes these payments, she will not be forced to move out of her home. Relief. She thanks the lawyer; without her, she knows she would have had to pack up her kids and find somewhere for all of them to go.

Tenants in New York currently do not have a right to counsel in housing court. This results in most tenants going unrepresented in eviction proceedings. When individuals are forced out of their homes, they face increased health issues, they have trouble finding housing in the future, and the cohesion in communities is disrupted. Federal and state funding must be used to remedy these effects.

Buffalo has organizations that offer free representation to some low-income tenants, but this is not the norm throughout the state. Many places do not have any programs in place and even Buffalo could benefit from a right to counsel. Providing this right will increase the number of tenants being represented, prevent homelessness and save costs that are expended when people are forced out of their homes.

The implementation of a right to counsel in Connecticut, Washington and Maryland has been successful in preventing evictions and decreasing costs. It is time that New York provide a right to counsel for tenants so that costs can be saved, and vulnerable individuals can be protected from being forced out of their homes.

Adelyn G. Burns is a Juris Doctor candidate at the University at Buffalo School of Law.