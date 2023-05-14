There is universal agreement that government should find ways to save money and from personal experience, I can attest to the fact that there are plenty of places to make budget cuts.

But the last thing the state should do to accomplish savings is cut health care benefits for 1.2 million state employees and retirees, including legislators.

Commencing July 1, 2023, all Empire Plan enrollees will experience a dramatic reduction in their out-of-network benefits under a deal made by the administration and the insurance industry. These cuts are already part of the recently approved CSEA contract and it is the intent of the state to extend it to all Empire Plan members. Notices of the new reduced coverage are already in the mail.

Enrollees will see their out-of-network benefits reduced to Medicare levels, which will have a dramatic impact on their ability to seek medical services from physicians who provide high specialty services.

The state plan is that out-of-network participants will have their reimbursements reduced to 275% of Medicare levels. This cut in reimbursement rates will discourage specialty physicians, such as surgeons, from accepting Empire Plan participants.

If patients seek these services in emergency situations their out-of-pocket payments will skyrocket because of the lower reimbursements to their doctors.

For some unexplained reason the Department of Civil Service has deliberately approved these changes instead of allowing the Division of Financial Services to review them. Why the state administration has allowed this to happen is a mystery but it is a slap in the face to the Legislature, which was kept in the dark about this major health plan upheaval.

State retirees who often get by on limited income will be especially hit hard by these changes. The state maintains it will save $200 million but has provided no legitimate proof where these numbers come from.

The only way the state will be forced to backtrack on the cuts is if Empire Plan members reach out to their state legislators and call or write directly to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

These cuts are deliberate and cruel. A bill has been introduced by Sen. Robert Jackson (D-Manhattan) to force the state to stop the cuts but to date it has not attracted any attention. Urgent attention needs to be called to this matter before it’s too late.

Jerry Kremer is a former chair of the Assembly Ways & Means Committee and a spokesman for the Quality Care Council, which represents current employees, retirees and health care providers. He is a member of the Empire Plan.