Another Voice: New York State needs to release summer camp guidance

It would be an understatement to say that this school year has been challenging for many parents and children in Western New York and throughout the country. There are countless stories in the news of students falling behind due to inadequate learning resources or limited support systems at home.

Other stories have highlighted issues such as the lack of socialization opportunities or concerns about food insecurity. These are real stressors that families in our community face.

Though this unconventional school year has caused disruption for families, there is good news for the summer. On Feb. 17, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office announced that day and overnight camps in New York can begin to plan for reopening. Seeing how the pandemic has negatively affected our community’s youth, the YMCA is excited to provide critical camp programs designed to support the social-emotional growth, cognitive development and physical well-being of kids this summer.

Research shows that without access to out-of-school physical and learning activities, kids fall behind academically and increase their likelihood of gaining weight over the summer. That is why summer camp programs are so critically important.