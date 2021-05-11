Another Voice: New York State needs to release summer camp guidance

It would be an understatement to say that this school year has been challenging for many parents and children in Western New York and throughout the country. There are countless stories in the news of students falling behind due to inadequate learning resources or limited support systems at home.
Other stories have highlighted issues such as the lack of socialization opportunities or concerns about food insecurity. These are real stressors that families in our community face.
Though this unconventional school year has caused disruption for families, there is good news for the summer. On Feb. 17, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office announced that day and overnight camps in New York can begin to plan for reopening. Seeing how the pandemic has negatively affected our community’s youth, the YMCA is excited to provide critical camp programs designed to support the social-emotional growth, cognitive development and physical well-being of kids this summer.
Research shows that without access to out-of-school physical and learning activities, kids fall behind academically and increase their likelihood of gaining weight over the summer. That is why summer camp programs are so critically important.
In typical years, the YMCA provides an overnight camp experience at Camp Kenan and Camp Weona, as well as a day camp experience at more than 20 sites throughout Erie and Niagara counties.
YMCA summer camps are known for creating fun, memorable experiences. However, our camps go deeper. They provide meals and snacks to help fight hunger, they have literacy and STEM components to help bridge the achievement gap, they teach kids social skills to help them communicate more effectively, they impart water safety skills to help prevent drowning, and they provide kids with opportunities to appreciate diversity and inclusion.
But there’s a problem. The governor’s announcement in February promised that the Department of Health would provide specific reopening guidance “in the coming weeks” to organizations that run camp programs.
This guidance has yet to be released, making it nearly impossible to plan for programs and communicate with parents effectively.
Last year, state guidance was not ready until late May. Rumor had it that this year’s guidance would be out by the end of March. Then we were told April 15.
To date the state Health Department has yet to release the guidance so that summer camp providers, like the Y, are able to plan and provide high-quality, essential programs for youth in Western New York this summer.
John T. Ehrbar is president and CEO of YMCA Buffalo Niagara.