Another Voice: New York State needs to invest in fighting hunger

When I think back to the start of the pandemic, my most vivid memory is the lines of people waiting for food. The need was immense, but New Yorkers immediately jumped into action to meet it. Government benefits, combined with programs and services offered by school and community groups, helped families put food on the table.

Though many are eager for life to return to normal, the hunger crisis in New York is far from over. In fact, as many as one in five children across New York State – including here in Buffalo – could face hunger this year.

The good news is there are clear ways to turn the tide, ways that Gov. Kathy Hochul can set up children in Buffalo and statewide for success by ensuring they get three meals a day, every day.

The Executive Budget is one of the most fundamental tools at her disposal. Hochul recently released a detailed annual plan that conveys her belief that the state should provide what New Yorkers need to lead healthy, happy, productive lives.

However, during the budget process, we need to see a more meaningful increased investment in keeping food on New Yorkers’ tables. We need that increased investment we saw in those early days to continue.