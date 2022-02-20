Another Voice: New York State needs to invest in fighting hunger

When I think back to the start of the pandemic, my most vivid memory is the lines of people waiting for food. The need was immense, but New Yorkers immediately jumped into action to meet it. Government benefits, combined with programs and services offered by school and community groups, helped families put food on the table.
Though many are eager for life to return to normal, the hunger crisis in New York is far from over. In fact, as many as one in five children across New York State – including here in Buffalo – could face hunger this year.
The good news is there are clear ways to turn the tide, ways that Gov. Kathy Hochul can set up children in Buffalo and statewide for success by ensuring they get three meals a day, every day.
The Executive Budget is one of the most fundamental tools at her disposal. Hochul recently released a detailed annual plan that conveys her belief that the state should provide what New Yorkers need to lead healthy, happy, productive lives.
However, during the budget process, we need to see a more meaningful increased investment in keeping food on New Yorkers’ tables. We need that increased investment we saw in those early days to continue.
The single most important thing the governor can do to fight child hunger is expand access to federal nutrition programs such as school meals. If you have a child in a Buffalo public school, they have access to free meals at school, no questions asked, thanks to what’s known as the Community Eligibility Provision. Unfortunately, too many children across the state don’t have that same access, because of the financial burden it would place on their school to offer meals for free.
The federal government reimburses high-poverty schools for part of the cost of providing free meals to all students, but the governor has the opportunity to close the significant financial gap that remains. Reimbursing eligible schools for the full cost of free meals would allow hundreds more schools to participate, putting 1.8 million more school lunches and 600,000 more breakfasts in the hands of 120,000 newly eligible students.
It’s a win all around: hundreds of thousands more children could get the meals they need, schools would save money and New York would get more than a million additional dollars in federal reimbursement as a return on investment.
Budgets are complex, but the math on child hunger is simple: Kids can’t learn, grow and fulfill their dreams when they don’t have enough to eat. With the stroke of a pen, the governor could ensure a brighter, more nourishing future for so many more children in Buffalo, and all across New York.
Rachel Sabella is the director of No Kid Hungry New York.