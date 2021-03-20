Another Voice: New York State must boost unemployment insurance fund

New York’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund is in serious trouble. The state has borrowed nearly $10 billion from the federal government to pay unemployment insurance claims to millions of New Yorkers throughout the pandemic.
To put this in perspective, the state borrowed around $4 billion during the 2008-09 recession and it took six years to repay the loan through costly UI rate increases and surcharges. With twice as much borrowing, New York cannot afford to wait and needs to act sooner than later, otherwise, the consequences could be devastating for small businesses and their employees.
While initial steps were taken in January to freeze unemployment experience ratings, more action is necessary to prevent or mitigate significant new cost burdens for the businesses that we all need to drive our recovery.
Over the last several months, 22 states allocated CARES Act funds to their Unemployment Insurance Trust funds to avoid tax rate increases or reduce borrowing from the federal government; New York was not one of those states. As the state budget is negotiated, Albany has a golden opportunity to address the depleted UI fund.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is delivering $12.7 billion in unrestricted aid to New York State and another $10 billion for municipalities. With nearly $23 billion in total state aid, Albany should use a portion of these funds to help replenish the UI trust fund and save Main Street businesses from crippling and unplanned for UI tax bills. And these businesses need help now more than ever.
When Covid-19 struck, millions of small businesses were deemed nonessential and forced to shut down, while big-box stores and online retail giants remained open, reaping the benefits with record-breaking sales.
Many small- and medium-sized businesses closed their doors, reduced their workforces, saw sales come to a grinding halt, depleted their savings accounts, procured massive loans, and incurred new health and safety expenses.
Businesses have been ravaged by the pandemic but there is finally light at the end of the tunnel – New Yorkers are getting vaccinated, hospitalizations and Covid positives are falling, and small businesses that bring life and character to our communities are starting to reopen their doors after a year of lockdowns and restrictions.
Albany cannot let that light burn out by leaving small businesses on the hook for astronomical UI premium increases just as they try to recover from the pandemic.
Now is not the time to kick the can down the road. New York State has the money and needs to use it to address our unemployment trust fund crisis.
Ashley Ranslow is New York assistant state director, National Federation of Independent Business.