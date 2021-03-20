Another Voice: New York State must boost unemployment insurance fund

New York’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund is in serious trouble. The state has borrowed nearly $10 billion from the federal government to pay unemployment insurance claims to millions of New Yorkers throughout the pandemic.

To put this in perspective, the state borrowed around $4 billion during the 2008-09 recession and it took six years to repay the loan through costly UI rate increases and surcharges. With twice as much borrowing, New York cannot afford to wait and needs to act sooner than later, otherwise, the consequences could be devastating for small businesses and their employees.

While initial steps were taken in January to freeze unemployment experience ratings, more action is necessary to prevent or mitigate significant new cost burdens for the businesses that we all need to drive our recovery.

Over the last several months, 22 states allocated CARES Act funds to their Unemployment Insurance Trust funds to avoid tax rate increases or reduce borrowing from the federal government; New York was not one of those states. As the state budget is negotiated, Albany has a golden opportunity to address the depleted UI fund.