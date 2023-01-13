Another Voice: New York state must adjust Medicaid rates for nursing homes

With the inflationary costs we’re all feeling, is it any wonder not-for-profit nursing homes are on the verge of financial collapse?

It has been 15 years since New York State raised the Medicaid rate paid to nursing homes to account for inflation and the cost of caring for Medicaid residents is higher than the payments nursing homes receive.

This has created a crisis that will potentially diminish the quality of care available to people like me.

As a resident at the Jewish Home of Rochester, I’m fortunate to receive long-term care in a nursing home that has a 5-star quality rating from CMS, provides Green House Cottages and private suites, and employs professionals who provide top notch person-centered care.

Yet I am deeply concerned about the future of nursing home care in Western New York.

New York is the only state that cut nursing home funding during the pandemic, and it is the only state that doesn’t have a system to adjust Medicaid rates for inflation. Lack of adequate funding will impact the ability to hire good nurses and medical staff, housekeeping and maintenance workers who maintain our home and security to keep us safe.

With the cost of food and fuel on the rise, dining services and transportation will also be affected. I rely on all of these services daily for my health and well-being. Ultimately, underfunding impacts those of us who have lived long lives contributing to society.

Additionally, at the Jewish Home we have a recreation department that provides what I describe as the “happiness factor.” As we age, we become more dependent on others – not only for personal care and medical needs, but also to provide access to the simple pleasures in life.

As a painter, I’m very happy to enjoy a robust creative arts program here and a fitness center that allows me to stay healthy.

Some might enjoy music performances, or outings to a play or restaurant. Other folks like playing games like Bingo. Sustaining these activities requires adequate staffing and resources.

I hope you will join me in asking legislators and the Governor to prioritize seniors in the next state budget by providing a 20% increase in the Medicaid rate – still less than half the increase in costs nursing homes have absorbed over the past 15 years.

I believe seniors deserve better. The outstanding employees who work in these settings deserve better. The family members and the community who need care in the future deserve better, too.

Susan Howell is president of the resident council of the Jewish Home of Rochester.