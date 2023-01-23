Another Voice: New York’s Medicaid rates are among the lowest in the U.S., hurting seniors and their care

The more than 600 nursing homes across the state need help. It has been 15 years since New York raised the daily Medicaid rate paid to nursing homes to account for inflation. Except for a meager 1% in 2022, there has been no increase since 2008. Meanwhile, inflationary costs that we all experience have risen by 42%. With Medicaid being the predominant payer for care (about 75% of all resident days are paid by Medicaid), is it any wonder that many nursing homes in New York State are on the verge of financial collapse?

Nonprofit skilled nursing homes are dedicated to providing both a high quality of life and a high quality level of care. But because of chronic underfunding in New York State, it is becoming nearly impossible for quality providers to survive.

Our seniors deserve better. The financial hardships faced by nursing homes directly impact residents who depend on us. Failing to reimburse the actual cost of care isn’t sustainable. Today, the shortfall between what it costs to provide care for one day to one resident and what nursing homes are paid by New York State exceeds $110 a day. Action to increase Medicaid rates must be taken in 2023.

New York has distinguished itself as being dead last in what it reimburses nursing homes compared to actual costs. When most states increased Medicaid nursing home rates in response to the pandemic, New York reduced the rate not once, but twice (cuts that were thankfully restored in the 2022 budget).

Adding insult to financial injuries is the ongoing staffing crisis. Nursing homes are unable to compete for the quality workforce we all aspire to employ. Due to staffing limitations, many nursing homes in Western New York are for the first time in their history leaving beds vacant. Statewide, over 6,700 beds are off-line. This directly impacts hospital capacity: when hospitals cannot discharge patients who need nursing home services, there are no hospital beds available for patients who truly need them.

The frail elderly we serve deserve better from New York. The employees who work in these settings deserve better. The families who rely on nursing homes today, and the community who will look to us in the future, deserve better.

Nursing homes across the state are asking legislators and the governor to prioritize long-term care in the next state budget by providing a 20% increase in the nursing home rate – which is still less than half the increase in costs over the past 15 years. It is time to do better for New York State seniors.

The Alliance for Senior Care includes Rochester Regional Health Nursing Homes, Episcopal SeniorLife Communities, University of Rochester Medical Center, Friendly Senior Living Nursing Homes, Jewish Senior Life, St. Ann’s Communities and St. John’s.