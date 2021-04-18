Another Voice: New York’s food safety net needs strengthening

Funding for pandemic food benefits during school closures reduces food hardship by 30% within the first week of benefit distribution. The USDA also found that SNAP benefits provide immediate stimulus to the economy. Every dollar of SNAP funding resulted in a GDP multiplier of 1.5.

At the state level, a focus on outreach is imperative. The more outreach completed, the more SNAP benefits processed, the more the program’s GDP multiple will work its stimulating effects. Further, the federal government matches SNAP outreach expenditures.

The state should increase funds for both food assistance outreach, sub-granted to community-based organizations statewide by the organization Hunger Solutions New York. USDA data found that 44% of all SNAP recipients are children. That means that more than 40% of today’s food stamp benefits are spent on feeding kids, our nation’s future.

The state should also establish food assistance benefits for those who just miss qualifying for the federal SNAP program, whether due to the federal program’s immigration status or the financial cutoff requirements. In addition, the state should increase direct distribution of food from the state’s farmers to hungry New Yorkers through Nourish New York and the state’s Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program.

Put simply, New York’s families are struggling to access affordable food, and more can be done to assist them on the federal and state level.

Joel Berg is CEO of Hunger Free America; Tommy Tobin is a lawyer and member of Hunger Free America’s board. Raj Reddy, MD, is a resident physician at Harvard’s combined OB-GYN residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.