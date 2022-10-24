Another Voice: New York’s energy policies must be reassessed

The goals and objectives of the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) – passed in 2020 – and subsequent supporting legislation need to be reassessed, along with the parallel legislation at the Federal Level. The public needs the assurance that the environmental movement has not disintegrated into an elite group that ignores science, damages our economy and restricts our personal freedoms.

An example of the economic damage of CLCPA is the goal to make all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York state zero emission by 2035, essentially promoting electrically driven vehicles that are no cleaner than electric energy they consume.

Studies have shown that side by side in the showroom electric vehicles are more expensive to build, “dirtier” to construct and their clean benefits may show up only after many thousand miles of driving. Issues such as range problems, lack of fueling stations, fire safety, battery recycling and disposal, excessive consumption of critical materials such as copper and huge losses of tax revenue are not being honestly addressed. Without government subsidies, both state and federal, there is no market for electric vehicles. In order for them to be competitive with fossil fueled vehicles a breakthrough in battery technology is necessary. That breakthrough has yet to materialize.

Realizing the ban on fossil fueled vehicles was a “non-starter,” CLCPA calls for the development of a marketing strategy to promote them, i.e., a government propaganda blitz, which has already begun. The automobile industry and the fossil fuel industry are both being relentlessly attacked, placing tens of thousands of good paying jobs at risk.

Other issues abound. The public will be forced to electrify homes and give up clean burning natural gas and propane appliances in the name of clean energy. No clean energy projects should be undertaken without an in-depth cost benefit analysis.

The CLCPA denies Home Rule; the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) created by CLCPA was given the authority to overrule local law if found to be “unnecessarily burdensome.” Clean energy projects must be under local control, not dictated from Albany or Washington. ORES regulations are currently being challenged in court and hopefully will be significantly revised in the near future.

Solar and wind energy are being promoted to arrive at a carbon-free future. They are by nature unreliable. Without both federal and state subsidies, the solar/wind industry would disappear. Reliable sources of energy are necessary for economic and national security. Nuclear energy, clean burning natural gas, clean burning coal and carbon capture must be in the mix.

A reassessment of New York State energy policies as well as those on a national level must take place. Neglecting to do is having a detrimental effect on our lives and our economy, not to mention on national security. New York can lead the way. Voters should insist.

James C. Hoffman is a resident of the Town of Somerset.