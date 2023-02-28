The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) passed in 2019 was a signature piece of legislation for Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Any reasonable political observer understood that the timeline of reaching 70% renewable energy generation by 2030 and 100% renewable energy generation by 2040 was set arbitrarily based totally on Cuomo’s political calendar. This is also abundantly clear for the goal of achieving net-zero emissions statewide by 2050.

Due to the fact that the timeline for the CLCPA was not created to reflect scientific, technological, financial and infrastructure realities, no one really took the percentages and dates seriously. Even so, Gov. Kathy Hochul fully embraced the CLCPA when she took office following Cuomo's resignation.

When the CLCPA’s Climate Action Council released its Scoping Plan in December of 2022, suddenly the extreme cost both financially and to personal safety came into view. Once the ban on gas hookups for New York State’s homes and buildings following 2025 was coupled with a phased-in ban of natural gas fueled heating system and appliances, the direct impacts to individual safety and freedom became clear.

Both the Hochul and the Biden administrations have admitted that they have the goal of banning natural gas use in homes in New York and throughout the U.S. The reaction has been swift and clear – overzealous environmental radicals had overreached and the American people would have none of it.

Quickly, both administrations began to backtrack and say that the whole thing was a misunderstanding and that they never had any intention of banning gas stoves in people’s homes. Biden just shifted the blame. For Hochul it isn’t that easy. On page 190 of the 400-page Scoping Plan it clearly states that by 2035 the State of New York will “Adopt zero-emission standards that prohibit replacement (at end of useful life) of fossil fuel appliances for cooking and clothes drying.”

In New York, every winter carries the threat of people losing their lives if the power goes out. It is impossible to know how many lives may have been saved over the years by natural gas fireplaces in local homes. Yet, we are being told that we will no longer be allowed to have natural gas fireplaces or to heat our homes with natural gas. Major employers such as National Fuel are also being told their companies and workers are no longer welcome in New York.

Democrats and Republicans must join together to fight extreme environmental policies proposed by the most radical elements of the environmental movement. Together we can protect the planet and still live in a free country and state.

Brian Rusk is chairman, Amerherst Republican Committee.