Another Voice: New York’s cap on direct sales limits electric car adoption

In April 2021, New York State announced the goal of having 2 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030. We have only achieved 4.5% so far.
To reduce pollution, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to increase the sale of electric vehicles in New York from 4% in 2021 to 90% in 2030, with a proposed $1 billion investment in electric vehicles deployment and infrastructure.
We applaud this effort. It signals New York State’s support for widespread electric car use. However, the build-out of electric car charging must be coupled with the elimination of the unfair and outdated cap on direct sales of electric cars in New York law.
Have you wondered why there is not a Tesla store in Buffalo? Throughout the U.S., electric car makers like Tesla, Lucid and Rivian Motors make electric vehicles and sell them directly to consumers in stores that they open without traditional franchise car dealers. New York State only allows five of these stores to exist.
Traditional car dealers don’t have enough incentive to sell electric cars. They make most of their profit not from selling cars, but from servicing. Franchise dealers lose money ($631 in retail net profit loss on average) on each new car sale and make about 75% of their gross profit from service and parts sales.
But there are about 20 parts in an electric car compared to 200 in a combustion engine. So electric cars require fewer repairs and don’t need as much servicing. Combining this with human nature, which often resists change, dealerships just don’t push electric cars.
Because New York stops electric car makers from selling directly to consumers, consumers are only able to purchase them from franchise dealers (outside of Tesla’s five direct stores) or drive out of state to test drive or buy an electric car.
The statistics of New York’s electric vehicle adoption between franchise dealers and direct dealerships are clear.
In 2020, New York’s 848 franchised dealerships collectively sold 1,896 electric vehicles totaling 0.2% of total cars sales that year. By comparison, Tesla alone sold 10,220 vehicles that same year, more than five times the total from all franchised dealers combined.
States that do not restrict direct sales show much higher rates of penetration. Florida – a state without incentives and no direct sales cap – saw 60% higher EV sales than New York in 2020 and has nearly twice as many electric vehicles on the road. We need to remove the direct sales cap to reach widespread electric car adoption.
As long as electric car manufacturers can’t open up new stores in New York for direct sales, we won’t see as many clean cars on the road. And dealers won’t feel the pressure to compete and sell electric vehicles as aggressively as they sell traditional cars.
New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to shop for an electric car conveniently, and it is only fair to allow these new all-American car makers to open shop here in the Empire State.
Anne Reynolds is executive director of the Alliance for Clean Energy New York.