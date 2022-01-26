Another Voice: New York’s cap on direct sales limits electric car adoption

But there are about 20 parts in an electric car compared to 200 in a combustion engine. So electric cars require fewer repairs and don’t need as much servicing. Combining this with human nature, which often resists change, dealerships just don’t push electric cars.

Because New York stops electric car makers from selling directly to consumers, consumers are only able to purchase them from franchise dealers (outside of Tesla’s five direct stores) or drive out of state to test drive or buy an electric car.

The statistics of New York’s electric vehicle adoption between franchise dealers and direct dealerships are clear.

In 2020, New York’s 848 franchised dealerships collectively sold 1,896 electric vehicles totaling 0.2% of total cars sales that year. By comparison, Tesla alone sold 10,220 vehicles that same year, more than five times the total from all franchised dealers combined.

States that do not restrict direct sales show much higher rates of penetration. Florida – a state without incentives and no direct sales cap – saw 60% higher EV sales than New York in 2020 and has nearly twice as many electric vehicles on the road. We need to remove the direct sales cap to reach widespread electric car adoption.