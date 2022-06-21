Another Voice: New York prisons must follow the new law on solitary confinement

Last year, with two-thirds majorities in the New York Senate and Assembly, the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term (HALT) Solitary Confinement Act became law. It took effect on March 31 of this year.

The law limits time in solitary to 15 days – the internationally accepted limit. It also guarantees that especially vulnerable people, such as pregnant women, are not sent to solitary, and permits solitary only when people commit actions posing a significant threat to the safety of others.

Under the law, people who remain a danger after 15 days are diverted to special units where they will be separated from the general population, but not isolated. These units provide extensive therapeutic programming to address the issues making residents dangerous, plus congregate meals and recreation. Being isolated destroys minds and souls, making people less mentally healthy, less capable of normal relationships, more angry and more violent. People in solitary come out more of a danger to safety than when they went in. By contrast, the alternative units are intended to temporarily separate people who are dangerous from the general population, but deliver them back mentally healthier and less dangerous.

The law is already having a positive impact. On May 1, fewer than 300 people were in isolated confinement, versus thousands a few years ago. That means thousands of people are now being spared the destructive and inhumane effects of isolation. This is better for everyone, since people in solitary now will be in general population soon and become our neighbors in a few years.

Like most new laws, the HALT Solitary Confinement Act needs implementation through revised regulations and practical arrangements. The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) is responsible for both. It has issued draft regulations, created new alternative units, and taken other practical steps.

However, there are indications that DOCCS may not intend to fully and faithfully implement the law.

Several of the draft regulations directly contradict provisions of the HALT Act. For example, under HALT, any person who has a disability as defined by New York law is protected from being sent to solitary. But the draft regulations illegally remove that protection from those whom DOCCS deems, by unstated and therefore subjective criteria, to be able to care for themselves.

Some of the practices DOCCS has developed are also worrisome. For example, people in alternative units are required, by the law, to have at least seven hours every day, mostly congregate, free from any form of cell confinement. But DOCCS puts people into tiny, walled, isolated balconies at the back of their cells and counts that as “recreation” and part of the seven hours, even though this is also cell confinement, albeit in a different cell.

It's time for DOCCS to stop resisting the new law and get with its spirit, honoring the wishes of the people of New York as expressed through our legislature.

Stephen Hart is Secretary of #HALTsolitary – WNY.