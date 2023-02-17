Law enforcement agencies love spending the cash they confiscate from citizens during traffic stops and other encounters, but auditors sometimes push back. The latest dispute is unfolding in Albany County.

The sheriff and district attorney both embrace civil forfeiture, a law enforcement maneuver that allows the government to seize and keep assets without convicting anyone of a crime. Property owners can lose currency, cars and other valuables without ever facing arrest.

Once the process ends, New York allows law enforcement agencies to keep 60% of the proceeds for themselves – creating a strong financial incentive to patrol for profit. Some agencies go wild with the windfall. Manhattan’s former district attorney dropped $250,000 on personal travel to luxury hotels in London, Paris and Los Angeles.

Albany County’s sheriff and district attorney have shown more restraint. Their offices have spent forfeiture funds on police equipment and training, while channeling additional proceeds to youth sports leagues and other community programs. The county comptroller flagged some of these expenditures as problematic in 2022, triggering a federal inquiry that remains open.

Regardless of the outcome, tighter accounting and spending controls will not fix civil forfeiture. The moneymaking scheme has deeper problems.

Cristal Starling, who runs a Rochester hot dog stand, saw the abuse firsthand when the police raided her apartment one night in October 2020. After breaking open her door, officers emptied her pants pockets and rummaged through her bedroom dresser – grabbing $8,040 she was saving to buy a food truck.

Starling was not arrested or accused of a crime. The target of the search was her then-boyfriend, who was in the apartment and charged with a drug offense. But even after a jury acquitted him, the government kept Starling’s cash.

Civil forfeiture targets have no right to counsel, so Starling represented herself and lost without ever seeing a judge. Her guilt or innocence – and her lack of consent to her then-boyfriend’s alleged activities – were irrelevant.

Now she is appealing with representation from our public interest law firm, the Institute for Justice. She also is sharing her story at the state Capitol to help pass meaningful forfeiture reform.

One opportunity is Bill A00641, which Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, D-Syracuse, introduced on Jan. 11, with eight cosponsors. The measure would end civil forfeiture in many instances and replace it with criminal forfeiture. Law enforcement agencies still could seize and keep assets connected to criminal activity, but they would have to prove the property owner’s guilt using criminal standards in the same courtroom.

The reform would address an important reality that the Albany County audits ignore: There is no proper way to spend ill-gotten gains, no matter how many worthwhile projects the government supports.

Being generous with other people’s money is not community service. It’s theft.

Robert Johnson is a senior attorney and Lee McGrath is a managing attorney and senior legislative counsel at the Institute for Justice in Arlington, Va.