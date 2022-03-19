Another Voice: New York needs to invest in preventing lead poisoning

There is much to applaud in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed state budget. The executive protects our environment by investing in electric vehicles, creating green jobs, and proposing innovative solutions to prevent toxics in our air, soil and water.
The governor expands the Environmental Bond Act to $4.5 billion, adds $400 million to protect water systems from harmful PFAS, and funds for replacement of lead in water service lines.
The budget does not include increased support for a major environmental hazard in our state: lead-contaminated paint. Roughly 5.3 million New York homes were built before the nation’s 1978 ban on lead-based paint – the nation’s highest number. We’re also the worst when it comes to children harmed by lead.
At a November 2021 State Senate hearing on childhood lead poisoning, Department of Health officials stated 4% of New York’s children have blood lead levels at 5 mcg/dl or higher. By contrast, the new national definition of elevated blood lead (found in the most exposed 2.5% of U.S. children) is 3.5 mcg/dl. If roughly 4% of New York’s children have 5 mcg/dl and more, how many more are above 3.5?
Since 1971, elected leaders have known that no amount of lead in the body is safe. Lead poisoning causes anemia, brain, kidney and liver damage, heart disease and stroke in adults. Pregnant women can pass on these dangers to their fetus, harming a baby’s developing nervous system.
The governor’s proposed budget offers insufficient help to thousands of lead-exposed children, especially in 20 upstate ZIP codes that account for 40% of New York’s childhood lead poisoning. Six ZIP codes are in Erie County, with four in Buffalo. Children in Black and Latino neighborhoods in Buffalo are 12 times more likely to be lead poisoned than their white peers.
Traveling the Hudson and along the Erie Canal’s historic corridor, lead poisoning is also prevalent in Yonkers, Newburgh, Albany, Amsterdam, Utica, Syracuse and Niagara Falls. All are cities with a majority of housing built prior to 1978, like 85% of all upstate New York homes.
New York determines which homes need attention by testing children for elevated blood lead levels. This makes no sense.
With a $5 billion surplus this year, and a $6.3 billion surplus forecast next year, it’s time New York’s leaders stop using children as litmus strips and invest in mitigating lead in housing stock before more babies are harmed.
The governor and Legislature can jump-start this issue with a $1 billion investment in primary lead prevention. New York’s 5.3 million lead-tainted homes prove we need to do more; the health of our vulnerable children says we cannot afford to do less.
Paul Webster is policy director for Clean and Healthy New York.