Another Voice: New York needs to invest in preventing lead poisoning

There is much to applaud in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed state budget. The executive protects our environment by investing in electric vehicles, creating green jobs, and proposing innovative solutions to prevent toxics in our air, soil and water.

The governor expands the Environmental Bond Act to $4.5 billion, adds $400 million to protect water systems from harmful PFAS, and funds for replacement of lead in water service lines.

The budget does not include increased support for a major environmental hazard in our state: lead-contaminated paint. Roughly 5.3 million New York homes were built before the nation’s 1978 ban on lead-based paint – the nation’s highest number. We’re also the worst when it comes to children harmed by lead.

At a November 2021 State Senate hearing on childhood lead poisoning, Department of Health officials stated 4% of New York’s children have blood lead levels at 5 mcg/dl or higher. By contrast, the new national definition of elevated blood lead (found in the most exposed 2.5% of U.S. children) is 3.5 mcg/dl. If roughly 4% of New York’s children have 5 mcg/dl and more, how many more are above 3.5?