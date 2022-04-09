Another Voice: New York needs to give AVs the green light

New York is at a technological crossroads. Autonomous vehicles, once the stuff of science fiction, can address issues of equity and safety across the state.

As so often happens, New York State law has not caught up with the latest technology. Thankfully, innovation-minded lawmakers are on the case. State Sen. Jeremy Cooney, D-Rochester, recently introduced a bill that would unlock the potential for commercial applications of self-driving cars.

A smart framework for AV deployment can make communities healthier, roads safer, society more accessible, and ensure New York is at the forefront of this emerging technology.

Contactless delivery helped countless New Yorkers, particularly those at high risk, stay safe during the pandemic. Driverless vehicles would make deliveries truly contact-free, adding another layer of safety for our most vulnerable.

AVs could also address long-standing inequities, particularly disparities in health outcomes. Many low-income New Yorkers live in food deserts and food swamps, areas that lack access to healthy foods. By reducing labor costs associated with door-to-door transit and delivery and by expanding range, AVs could connect people with previously inaccessible or difficult-to-access grocery options.

Already, some AV companies are using their vehicles to tackle the issue of food deserts. Cruise has delivered more than 2 million meals to food-insecure families in San Francisco, and TuSimple automated trucks have delivered more than 3 million pounds of food to food banks in Arizona.

Transportation services powered by AVs can also address the transportation accessibility gap for people with disabilities. While public transit is available in major metropolitan areas, remote regions leave people with few options. For the visually impaired, self-driving vehicles would be a godsend. With about one in five New Yorkers living with a disability, transportation access should be a priority, and AV transportation networks can help bridge the gap.

Traffic deaths are on the rise in New York, especially in New York City, where February saw 23 pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists killed, the worst February for traffic deaths since 2008. Research has shown that human error is a factor in over 90% of traffic crashes. By bringing AVs online in New York now, we can save hundreds of thousands of lives over the long term, and even save drivers’ money by preventing damage from smaller collisions.

Finally, AVs will spur job growth and economic activity in New York. The U.S. Department of Transportation reported in 2021 that AVs would enhance productivity and lower costs, improving performance and creating new jobs in the transportation and logistics industries. Furthermore, the ongoing shortage of truck drivers can be addressed with autonomous trucking, helping address the supply chain issues that plague our economic recovery.

Better health outcomes, increased mobility, safer streets and stronger supply chains will help build a better New York. AV technology can play a key role in achieving these goals, but only if we bring the law into the 21st century. Doing so will unlock the potential for driverless vehicles, revolutionize our lives and attract high-tech jobs to areas that need them most.

Adam Kovacevich is CEO of Chamber of Progress, an industry association promoting technology’s progressive future.