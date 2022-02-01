Another Voice: New York needs to commit to universal child care

It should not take a crisis for us to justify universal child care. In the modern economy, early care and education should be a right, not a privilege. Families’ access to child care should have nothing to do with whether we are working or not, and should have nothing to do with the level of our income. I enrolled my children in child care not only because I had to, but also because I wanted to. I believe in developmental and educational benefits, and understand that it is a civil right and a public good. Early care and education is no longer optional; it is an essential part of our early education system, and it must be available to all.