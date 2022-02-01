Another Voice: New York needs to commit to universal child care

Child care in New York is facing its moment of reckoning. As a former child care provider, and also a parent – because most of us also are parents – I see the crisis unfolding from every angle. New York needs to invest in child care for the 21st century, and acknowledge the great value it provides to our families and our economy. We need universal child care now.
We are long past a time when we could sustain our economy on the unpaid labor of mothers at home caring for their children. Yet today’s working parents are not getting the support they need to work outside, and especially now, inside the home. The pandemic proved how difficult it is to work remotely with children in need of constant monitoring and supervision.
As a single mother, days off are my busiest, with errands, appointments, bills and chores. Having my children in child care is what allows me to work to improve our quality of life as a productive citizen. Child care is necessary, not just to the economy, but to our families and our communities. Yet, for too many families, it remains unaffordable or unavailable.
Meanwhile, child care providers are underpaid and overworked. Every time a child care worker walks out the door because they aren’t able to earn a competitive wage, we all lose out. Classrooms close. Communities suffer. Child care providers are professionals, and we deserve to be paid as professionals. But since the onset of the pandemic, more and more home and center child care businesses are closing their doors, and providers are leaving the workforce.
It should not take a crisis for us to justify universal child care. In the modern economy, early care and education should be a right, not a privilege. Families’ access to child care should have nothing to do with whether we are working or not, and should have nothing to do with the level of our income. I enrolled my children in child care not only because I had to, but also because I wanted to. I believe in developmental and educational benefits, and understand that it is a civil right and a public good. Early care and education is no longer optional; it is an essential part of our early education system, and it must be available to all.
This is the year for us – parents and providers – to work together to make the vision of universal child care a reality. No one knows the need better than we do. I call on Gov. Kathy Hochul and our state legislators to listen, and take us seriously, because we know what we’re talking about when it comes to our children. I urge our state leaders to hear our demands, and act now to turn them into reality.
Vonetta T. Rhodes is co-founder of the Western New York Child Care Action Team.