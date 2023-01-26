Another Voice: New York needs to commit more resources to its workforce

We congratulate Gov. Kathy Hochul on being elected to her first full term, and nonprofit human services organizations statewide eagerly anticipated her State of the State address this year. We hoped to see sorely needed investments in services and outcomes that improve the quality of life, protect adults, children, families and communities and offer promise.

We are heartened to see substantial proposed investments in mental health, child care and housing to help combat the devastating effects of poverty. Poverty is at the core of so many of the challenges faced by New York’s most vulnerable residents, and each step we take toward eradicating it helps elevate all New Yorkers.

But there’s something missing in this first proposal. Elevation of all New Yorkers can only occur if we have a fortified human services workforce to implement the interventions people need to live their best lives.

Once again, the vitally important programs that protect children from violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect were left unacknowledged in this statement of values. The workforce that showed up in-person every day during the darkest moments of the pandemic to provide 24/7/365 care and protection to children is every bit as valuable and important to public health as other workers lauded for their bravery and heroism; yet this entire sector continues to be separated from other human services like mental health and health care when it comes time for adequate funding and respect.

And speaking of workforce, we applaud the announced investment of $1 billion in our mental health system. But systems are only effective when powered by people; in this case, a well-trained, experienced mental health workforce. New York State does not have enough mental health professionals to meet increasing demand, and we need concrete plans and solutions to attract and keep great staff in this field and in their jobs. Here again, the 8.5% human services COLA is crucial for our human service providers to keep up with inflationary pressures and to invest in the recruitment and retention of staff.

Committing resources to some of the foundational issues that hold many New Yorkers will have a lasting impact and help give every New Yorker the chance to fulfill their promise. It can only occur if we have a ready workforce.

We eagerly anticipate the governor’s executive budget and hope to see real solutions to these challenges. Including an 8.5% Human Services COLA, funding foster care rates, and investing in prevention services would signify that this administration truly is committed to moving New York forward.

William T. Gettman, Jr. is chief executive officer of Northern Rivers Family of Services, Albany.