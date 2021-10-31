Another Voice: New York needs proactive approach to energy

What do climate change and energy, a relatively new governor, the GM engine plant, a downtown stadium and major investments into public/clean transit have in common? Lots, if you follow the Wayne Gretzky philosophy of anticipating where the puck will be instead of chasing it.
It was heartening to see Gov. Kathy Hochul visit and acknowledge the importance of the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston, given the decline in New York’s energy independence and electric system reliability with the recent retirements of three major power plants in Western New York.
To most of us, power seems reliable – until it isn’t, as evidenced by major weather calamities. This was most clearly shown by tis year’s major power outages in Texas, caused by ignorant leadership failing to accept and plan for a changing climate – then left “chasing the puck” of dark, cold, multibillion-dollar mistakes.
If and when a major outage occurs in Western New York, the Monday morning quarterbacks will attack – “Why didn’t we harden our system? … Why did we rely too much on power imports instead of replacing some of our lost power plants with clean sources?”
With new laws from New York like the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act readying for implementation legislation and policy changes, now is the time for rational plans.
Imagine a new stadium in the City of Buffalo that has a clean energy power generation system part of the structure, with additional capacity to help feed the grid instead of drawing from it (aka “micro-grid”); with adjacent, expanded clean public transit.
Imagine additional clean energy development that anticipates General Motors’ stated goal of eliminating fossil-fueled propelled vehicles by the year 2035, then understand and imagine the local benefits of global advances in hydrogen energy and hydrogen fuel cell technology. We don’t have to imagine that Linde/Praxair has its national R&D facility in Tonawanda – down the road from the dormant Huntley Power Plant and the GM engine plant.
Bring our magnificent SUNY system into the mix for advancing emerging technology skill sets, along with the SUNY Educational Opportunity Center for assisting the regions under-represented in new clean energy and ancillary jobs, and a vision begins to take shape.
The retirement of all New York coal-fired power plants contributes to New York having the lowest per-capita carbon emissions of any state in the country. Missing in current policy priority is the new reality that transportation now emits nearly double the carbon emissions of power generation in the state.
Now is the ideal time for our governor to support policies that recognize that GM is heavily vested in hydrogen fuel cells, that Daimler – the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world – is all in with hydrogen fuel cells. Creating demand for expandable fuel cell supply systems can begin immediately from existing, government controlled commercial fleets such as garbage trucks, buses, plows, etc. Blending green hydrogen into the 3 million miles of existing natural gas pipeline and using stored hydrogen for additional peak demand energy generation is also there for the harvest.
Buffalo was the world leader in electricity development decades ago with clean hydropower, and we have the intellectual capacity and available leadership to advance new, critical policies. There are cost-effective paths forward that should additionally embrace our existing utilities. Let’s get to work!
Phil Wilcox of Pendleton is a former business representative for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 97.