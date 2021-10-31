Another Voice: New York needs proactive approach to energy

Imagine a new stadium in the City of Buffalo that has a clean energy power generation system part of the structure, with additional capacity to help feed the grid instead of drawing from it (aka “micro-grid”); with adjacent, expanded clean public transit.

Imagine additional clean energy development that anticipates General Motors’ stated goal of eliminating fossil-fueled propelled vehicles by the year 2035, then understand and imagine the local benefits of global advances in hydrogen energy and hydrogen fuel cell technology. We don’t have to imagine that Linde/Praxair has its national R&D facility in Tonawanda – down the road from the dormant Huntley Power Plant and the GM engine plant.

Bring our magnificent SUNY system into the mix for advancing emerging technology skill sets, along with the SUNY Educational Opportunity Center for assisting the regions under-represented in new clean energy and ancillary jobs, and a vision begins to take shape.

The retirement of all New York coal-fired power plants contributes to New York having the lowest per-capita carbon emissions of any state in the country. Missing in current policy priority is the new reality that transportation now emits nearly double the carbon emissions of power generation in the state.