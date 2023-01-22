Another Voice: New York needs a rescue plan

As we enter a new Legislative Session in Albany, New York is in need of a rescue plan.

Crime is up, economic activity is down, and our state continues to lead the nation in population loss. Individual rights and constitutional freedoms are under attack. These are just a few consequences of a state government controlled entirely by one party.

For years, we’ve witnessed a drastic decline in public safety, a depleted workforce, rising taxes, business-crippling regulations and a lackluster economic “recovery” from the Covid-19 pandemic. A legislature dominated by New York City progressives has sent our state down the wrong path.

The outmigration crisis is the biggest issue we face, and Albany Democrats have no solutions. Everyday we lose more population, representation and tax dollars to states with better business climates and safer streets. We are losing indispensable parts of the Empire State.

This week, the Senate Republicans put these issues front and center by unveiling our “Rescue New York” 2023 legislative agenda. These policies will make our state safer, stronger, more affordable and more free.

New Yorkers have made it clear they want Albany to address quality of life issues. I’m proud of the proactive agenda our Republican Conference has put forward.

To make our state safer, we must restore common sense to our criminal justice system, address Albany’s disastrous cashless bail laws and put victims first. We must increase efforts to end the opioid and mental health epidemics. We must support and protect our seniors and vulnerable populations.

To make our state stronger, we must expand economic opportunity and strengthen our workforce. We must invest in infrastructure for the 21st century. We must help our veterans and military families thrive, and ensure every child receives a quality education.

To make our state more affordable, we must cut taxes and control spending. We must reduce the cost of living and improve the state business climate. We must enact climate policies that ensure access to low-cost, reliable energy.

To make our state more free, we must protect our freedoms and Constitutional rights. We must finally end all Covid mandates and rehire thousands of workers fired over personal health choices. We must protect parents’ rights when it comes to their children’s education.

These are the issues that matter most to people, and exactly what the Legislature should focus on this session.

Our Conference will lay out specific proposals to make this agenda a reality over the course of the year.

The time for talk and rhetoric is over – New Yorkers deserve real solutions to real problems. We are ready to tackle these issues and deliver for our constituents.

But we need partnership – meaning Republicans, Democrats, the Governor and the Legislature working together – to Rescue New York in 2023.

Senator Rob Ortt (R, North Tonawanda) is Leader of the New York State Senate Minority Conference.