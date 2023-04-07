A report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published last week found that barring immediate deep reduction in heat-trapping carbon pollution, our world could be unrecognizable by the end of this century – within the lifetime of a child born today.

Perhaps the most gut-wrenching assertion in IPCC’s report is that we have all the knowledge, tools and financial resources to prevent climate collapse. In fact, we’ve had these for a while, and yet, half of all the world’s oil and gas ever burned has been burned during the last 18 years. This dissonance is due in large part to the fossil-fuel industry’s long and ongoing campaign to fight climate action as chronicled in the epic PBS docuseries, "The Power of Big Oil."

The struggle to curtail fossil fuels is on full display in New York, with raging misinformation campaigns by gas utilities and their front groups.

Buildings are at the forefront of the fossil fuel industry’s war on climate action in New York. They are the largest source of carbon pollution in the state and consume a lot of “natural” gas or methane. Methane’s atmospheric heating potential is 85 times higher than that of the more familiar culprit, carbon dioxide, and ubiquitous leaks make it a major contributor to climate damage.

Building is also an area where practical, economical solutions exist today, and political will is the only limiting factor preventing new buildings from being emissions free. For the gas utilities, however, the sprawling distribution network – leaks and all – is a major cash cow. Every new gas hookup or pipe replacement locks in utility profits. Most New Yorkers are unaware that these also add billions of dollars to their gas bills over time.

The state Senate has proposed mandating all-electric new construction starting in 2025 and to stop forcing utility customers to fund gas network expansion. All eyes are on Governor Hochul now, with whose support New York can enact these policies. Given that California and Colorado have already repealed gas hookup subsidies, that Washington state is years ahead of New York in new-building decarbonization and that her predecessor stood up to the gas industry by banning fracking, accepting the Senate’s proposals shouldn’t be too high bar for the Governor to clear.

The fossil-fuel industry is using our atmosphere as a free dumping station, their lobbyists and misinformation campaigns are bamboozling us and our legislators, their pollution is sickening us, and burning cash to burn their gas is stealing our children’s future. The science is clear, the technology is ready, the economics are favorable, all New York needs is for its leaders to muster the courage to kick fossil fuels out of its politics and buildings now.

Janet Lenichek is the Chair of the Sierra Club Niagara Group and Anshul Gupta is a steering committee member of the New York Climate Reality Chapters Coalition.