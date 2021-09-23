Another Voice: New York must not rush into energy policy that costs jobs

As this administration moves forward with environmentalist-driven energy policy, the men and women who keep the lights on ask that it move with caution. There are numerous examples of unintended consequences of good intentions. One recent example: The governor is suggesting building an extension cord from Canada to Queens, relying on foreign power and exporting jobs to Canada, while closing power plants prematurely and laying off thousands of workers. That includes the loss of good middle-class jobs here in New York. These are examples of politically expedient energy policy that will leave us with the potential for drastic price hikes in energy and the likelihood of rolling blackouts, as well as the loss of dependable New York-based energy such as proposed as an alternative to the Canadian extension cord.