As of late last year, New York has launched the largest voluntary public financing program in the country, marking an important milestone in the effort to curb the influence of big money in politics. This progress is at risk, as Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget fails to provide sufficient funding to the program.

Our elections are dominated by big-money donors that threaten to drown out the voices of everyday people. In the 2022 elections, the 200 largest donors spent $15.9 million in direct donations to candidates in New York races. This doesn’t even touch upon secret money – the undisclosed, outside spending done by outside groups. These trends line up with the country at large, as the 2022 election was the most expensive midterm recorded.

New Yorkers don’t want billionaires and corporations buying influence to set the agenda in Albany. For years, advocates and legislators have called to replace this pay-to-play system with something fair and equitable, which led to the passage of the statewide small donor matching system.

The program will be available for candidates running for state office, including for the state Assembly, state Senate, governor and lieutenant governor. Candidates who opt-in will be required to adhere to a lower-maximum contribution limit, granting them access to a small donor matching system that would boost small-dollar donations. Statewide candidates can earn $6 for every $1 donated, up to $250, and candidates for the state Legislature can be matched at even higher rates.

This program would fundamentally change the incentives for those seeking political office. Rather than raising money by calling wealthy campaign contributors or attending out-of-district fundraisers, candidates can run viable campaigns through attending block parties, town halls and other events geared towards talking to their constituents — not big donors.

Public financing campaigns have been shown to increase diversity in elected officials and in campaign donors. After New York City implemented small donor matching, women of color doubled their representation on the city council; and campaign contributions now come from a much more racially and economically diverse group of New Yorkers. Currently, no women serve on Buffalo’s Common Council.

Most New Yorkers (62%) believe that state leaders should provide sufficient funding for the program, and over half would want their own representatives to participate, but Gov. Hochul’s proposed budget fails to properly fund the program, earmarking only $39.5 million of the $114.5 million requested by the Public Campaign Finance Board. In order to ensure this program is a success, we must fully fund it.

Gov. Hochul, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and State Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie must do right by voters and by our democracy and make sure that the public financing program is fully funded and implemented for the 2024 election cycle.

De’ Jon Hall is a political consultant and activist.