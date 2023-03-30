Municipal recycling programs are struggling and some are precariously close to failure due to factors beyond the control of local governments. There is a solution: Legislation is now being considered in Albany regarding packaging waste reduction and recycling, also known as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for packaging and paper products (PPP).

We must enact a packaging EPR law this year as part of the state budget package.

It is critical that this issue be addressed in the budget because the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) desperately needs to be able to provide the proper support to begin implementing measures to fix New York’s fragmented recycling system and build an equitable, cost-effective program that is not financed by taxpayers. Local governments need DEC resources in place to initiate this policy and addressing it outside the budget risks costly delays or even the potential for this crucial issue to be left behind.

Enacting an EPR for PPP law may save New York local governments over $300 million each year, expand access to recycling for all state residents, and triple stagnant recycling rates.

Our state taxpayers spend that much money each year just to recycle, which does not even include the cost of waste disposal. A packaging EPR law in New York will hold brand owners responsible for helping to finance and manage the disposal of their packaging and paper, which contributes to 40% of our waste.

Four states – Maine, Oregon, Colorado, and California – have already enacted packaging EPR laws. In Europe and Canada, over 40 countries and provinces have packaging EPR programs – many of which have been in place for over 35 years – and some track recycling rates as high as 80%. We have an opportunity now to set a new course for New York.

The impact will be massive for New York, where the recycling rate is just 18%.

The governor’s proposal would help to substantially increase recycling rates, reduce contamination, create green jobs, allow us to innovate our recycling infrastructure, provide hundreds of millions of dollars in savings each year for taxpayers, and foster waste reduction through ambitious, yet achievable, standards. It will also lower greenhouse gas emissions from waste, helping the state to reach the climate goals established by the Climate Action Council (CAC).

Our local governments have subsidized the handling of millions of tons of packaging generated in the state for decades. However, without EPR they’ll be forced to make difficult decisions related to the future management of their recycling programs.

The need for a new recycling approach has never been clearer. For New York State that time must be now. We urge the New York State Assembly, Senate and Gov. Kathyr Hochul to come to an agreement and pass EPR in the state budget.

Dawn Timm is the Board Chair of the New York Product Stewardship Council. Gary Carrel is the Board President of the New York State Association for Reduction, Reuse and Recycling.