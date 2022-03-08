Another Voice: New York must address the mental health crisis among students

With a recent influx of state and federal education funding, every school should have at least one full-time social worker and at least one licensed psychologist. Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas’ and Sen. Robert Jackson’s bill, A5019/S1969 would be a significant step toward that goal.

The National Association of School Psychologists recommends a ratio of one psychologist per 500 students. For the 2019-20 school year, New York’s ratio was 643:1 on average. The National Association of Social Workers calls for a ratio of 250 general education students to one social worker. Some New York school social workers report ratios two to three times that ratio.

Mental health staff are an important piece of addressing those effects, but they can’t fix all that ails kids on their own. That’s why we also need funding to expand the number of community schools statewide, which provide wraparound services like access to food pantries, tutoring, mobile health clinics, mentorship programs and more to ensure students are equipped to learn.

When it comes to student success, mental health is inextricably linked with academic outcomes. This year’s state budget must recognize that fact.

Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas represents the 34th Assembly District in Queens. Andy Pallotta is president of the New York State United Teachers union.